COVID-19: India logs 1,839 new cases, 11 deaths
At 25,178, the active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.76 per cent
As many as 1,839 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The number of active cases came down to 25,178 from 27,212 the day before, as per the health ministry data.
The COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,71,469). The death toll climbed to 5,31,692 with 11 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,14,599, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.18 per cent.
As many as 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
(With inputs from PTI)
