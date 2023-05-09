COVID-19: India logs 1,331 new cases, 11 deaths

As many as 1,331 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The number of active cases have come down to 22,742 from 25,178, as per the health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,72,800). The death toll climbed to 5,31,707 with 11 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

At 22,742, the active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.76 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,18,351, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.18 per cent.

As many as 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(With inputs from PTI)

