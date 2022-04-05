A total of 99,04,28,218 doses of first dose and 83,60,22,063 second doses have been administered so far, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 185 crore vaccination doses mark on Tuesday after the inoculation of 13 lakh doses in the last 24 hours, as per the provisional reports till 7 pm, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

A total of 99,04,28,218 doses of first dose and 83,60,22,063 second doses have been administered so far.

In the age group of 12-14 years, 1,97,65,419 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, whereas in the age group of 15-18 years, 5,74,35,679 first doses and 3,88,57,154 second doses of the vaccine have been administered.

The age group of 18-44 years have been jabbed with 55,48,50,994 first dose of the vaccine and 46,80,79,123 second dose of the vaccine. In the age group of 45-59 years, the count of the first dose administered stands at 20,27,89,775 and the same for the second dose stands at 18,58,22,905 doses.

For people over 60 years of age, 12,67,68,887 first doses of the vaccine and 11,57,44,216 second doses of the vaccine, and as many as 1,23,23,104 precaution doses have been administered.

Following a continuous downward trend, India's active caseload declined to 12,054 active cases today, constituting 0.03 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

Consequently, India's recovery rate was recorded at 98.76 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 795 new COVID-19 cases were reported.

A total of 4,66,332 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, while in total around 79.15 crore tests have been conducted so far in the country.

There has been a decline in the weekly and daily positivity rates too. The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.22 per cent whereas the daily positivity rate is reported to be 0.17 per cent.

