COVID-19 fourth wave: Noida imposes Sec 144 after uptick in cases; puja, Namaz in public places banned

No one in Gautam Budh Nagar will be allowed to conduct protests or hunger strike without permission of the higher authorities. A decibel range has been fixed for loudspeakers by the police in religious places

Section 144 CrPC has been imposed in Noida till 31 May, in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases and upcoming festivals in the Uttar Pradesh's district.

Also, the scare of fourth wave or the possible new wave of COVID-19 has forced the authorities in Gautam Budh Nagar to sweep into action and impose stringent measures on the residents.

In the month of May, Eid, Parshuram Jayanti, Lok Nayak Jayanti, and Buddh Purnima will be observed across the country. The Police Commissionerate Gautam Budh Nagar, in a notice said face masks have been made compulsory in public places.

As per the notice, no one will be allowed to conduct protests or hunger strike without permission of the higher authorities. Also, organising puja and offering Namaz in public and restricted places will have been barred and strict action will be taken against those violating the rules.

Since many schools and colleges are conducting exams, the police have informed that in schools, social distancing norm must be followed and all must adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

Extending Section 144 in Gautam Budh Nagar till 31 May, due to the rising cases of COVID-19, police have restricted local residents from circulating objectionable and inflammatory content through any medium.

Also, a decibel range has been fixed for loudspeakers by the police in religious places.

More than thousand of people have been fined across Noida and Greater Noida in a single day for allegedly violating COVID-19 protocols and were caught without wearing face masks in public places.

Before this, on April 1, an order imposing Section 144 was released during the month. Under Section 144, a district magistrate, a sub-divisional magistrate, or any other executive magistrate of the state government can issue orders to stop, restrict, and address urgent cases of apprehended danger or nuisance.

Gautam Budh Nagar reported 117 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24, taking the active cases in the district to 738, the district health officials said on Sunday evening.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.