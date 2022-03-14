“Government has decided that the condition of co-morbidity for Covid precaution dose for population over 60 years of age will be removed forthwith," Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Minister of Health & Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday announced that the precaution dose can be administered to all those above the age of 60.

“Hence, from 16th March 2022 onwards, the entire population above 60 years of age will be eligible for Precaution Dose of COVID19 vaccine," the ministry added.

India will also start vaccinating children in the age group of 12-14 years against COVID-19 from 16 March, Mandaviya earlier said in a tweet on Monday.

In his tweet in Hindi, Mandaviya said that if the children are safe then the country is safe! He added that he was happy to inform that from 16 March, COVID vaccination of children in the age group of 12 to 13 and 13 to 14 is starting. "Also, everyone aged 60+ will now be able to get precaution doses. I urge the families of children and people in the age group of 60+ that they must get the vaccine," the health minister tweeted.

Mandaviya's tweet:

बच्चे सुरक्षित तो देश सुरक्षित! मुझे बताते हुए खुशी है की 16 मार्च से 12 से 13 व 13 से 14 आयुवर्ग के बच्चों का कोविड टीकाकरण शुरू हो रहा है। साथ ही 60+ आयु के सभी लोग अब प्रिकॉशन डोज लगवा पाएँगे। मेरा बच्चों के परिजनों व 60+ आयुवर्ग के लोगों से आग्रह है की वैक्सीन जरूर लगवाएँ। — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) March 14, 2022

Which vaccine will be administered?

As per PTI, Biological E's Corbevax will be administered to 12-15 years age-group.

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) is learnt to have given its recommendation to begin vaccination of children in the 12-15 years age group.

"The vaccination of children in the age group of 12 -15 years is most likely to begin from Tuesday. Also, the co-morbidity clause for administering precaution doses to those aged 60 years and above would be removed," an official source said.

'Equitable distribution of vaccines globally'

According to a report by PTI, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria on Monday called for equitable distribution of Covid vaccines across the globe, saying "nobody is safe until everyone is safe".

He highlighted that if it does not happen, coronavirus will continue to mutate. Speaking at the inaugural session of a two-day lecture series organised by the JNU's Centre for Canadian, US, and Latin American Studies, Guleria lauded the country's vaccination programme.

"India has done remarkably well as far as our vaccine programme is concerned... (It is) something that (we) should be proud of. Almost 97 per cent of Indians aged 18 and above have received the first dose of the vaccine. This is a remarkable achievement. We have the biggest and best vaccine programme in the world," he said.

Over 17.38 crore vaccine doses still available with States, UTs

The Union Health Ministry on Monday informed that more than 17.38 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with States and Union Territories to be administered, ANI said in a report.

"More than 182.79 crore (1,82,79,40,230) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt. of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. More than 17.38 crore (17,38,21,446) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered," informed an official statement by the ministry.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs, ANI said.

With inputs from agencies

