COVID-19 outbreak in Karnataka: 33 students at Bengaluru boarding school, 178 at Dharwad medical college test positive

As many as 33 students, aged below 18, and a staffer at a private boarding school at Dommasandra in Bengaluru’s Whitefield have tested positive for COVID-19 . This comes a day after at least 66 medical college students, fully vaccinated against coronavirus , tested positive in Karnataka's Dharwad district. According to The Indian Express, the cases at SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital in Dharwad rose to 178 on Friday, after 112 more samples returned positive.

According to Times Now, authorities have conducted a COVID-19 test on all of the 297 students as well as the 200 teachers and staff members of the school following the outbreak. The test results of another 174 students and staff members are awaited.

Two children from Nagpur complained of fever and other COVID-19 symptoms. When they were tested, they were found to be infected, according to the school department.

The infected children are studying in high school and higher secondary grades.

As per The NewsMinute, district authorities have deputed a taluk health officer and a medical officer on duty to monitor the medical condition of the children.

Bengaluru Urban District Health Officer Dr Srinivas Gulur told The Indian Express that nobody was admitted to the hospital. "The entire school campus has been sealed and all 32 positive cases have been isolated at the school medical centre and hostel as per Covid guidelines," he added.

In view of the outbreak, school authorities have shifted back to online classes again. They said that children have been sent back to their homes. The boarding school also has international students and they will also fly back to their respective countries soon, they added.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, 66 students tested positive for the virus at the SDM College of Medical Sciences in Dharwad. The number rose to 178 on Friday, after 112 more samples returned positive. The district administration sealed two hostels of SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital in Dharwad. The Hindu reports that the majority of those who have tested positive are first-year students.

A team of health officials and personnel have been deployed in the college campus, which also houses a hospital.

With inputs from agencies

