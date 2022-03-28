Couples gifted 'bulldozers' at mass wedding in Prayagraj; here's what happened

The brides thanked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the unique gift.

Many newly-wedded couples receive gold jewellery, crockery or even home appliances as gifts to start off the new phase of their lives together on a positive note. However, a mass wedding in Prayagraj saw couples being gifted ‘bulldozers’ recently.

According to Amar Ujala, nine couples had tied the knot in this mass wedding organised by the Chaurasia Samaj. Everyone present at the ceremony was left surprised to see the couples being gifted models of bulldozers by the organisers on their wedding day. According to a News18 report, the gift was a symbol that women in the state would be safe under the Yogi Adityanath-led government.

The brides thanked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the unique gift. The Mayor of Prayagraj, Abhilasha Gupta Nandi, stated that the bulldozer is a symbol of the BJP government in the state and added that all wrongdoers would be punished by the Chief Minister, as per media reports. She later posted an image of herself at the mass wedding as well as the blood donation camp, organised by Chaurasia Samaj.

View the tweet here:

आज चौरसिया समाज द्वारा आयोजित होली मिलन समारोह, सामूहिक विवाह तथा रक्तदान शिविर के आयोजन पर मुख्य अतिथि के रुप में सम्मिलित हुई। प्रांगण में उपस्थित सभी लोगों को होली की शुभकामनाएं दिया तथा समाज द्वारा नव विवाहित 7 जोड़ो आशीर्वाद प्रदान कर शुभकामनाएं दिया। pic.twitter.com/maPyg4eOtj — Abhilasha Gupta Nandi (@AbhilashaBJP) March 27, 2022

Yogi Adityanath recently assumed office as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for a second consecutive term. During the run-up to the assembly polls, Adityanath gained the moniker of ‘Baba Bulldozer’ due to his strict stand against criminals and mafias in UP and how his government deployed bulldozers to raze their ill-gotten properties.

However, this is not the first time that the BJP government in the state has gifted newly-wedded couples something that symbolises the initiatives undertaken by their government.

In Prayagraj itself, 18 couples were gifted toilet seats in 2018 by the organisers a mass wedding, according to Hindustan Times. The organisers were inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swacch Bharat Mission and decided to give toilet seats to the couples to help boost the initiative. The couples were also gifted saplings to plant outside their home so that they could their bit to control air pollution.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.