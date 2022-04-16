Couple moves Kerala High Court seeking Rs 10 crore compensation alleging daughter's death due to Covishield vaccine

As per the petition, the 19-year-old postgraduate student began feeling unwell a day after getting the Covishield vaccine and passed away on 12 August, 2021 exactly two weeks after she was administered the vaccine

Thiruvananthapuram: A plea has been filed in the Kerala High Court by the parents of a 19-year-old girl, who died allegedly due to a rare-immunogenic response to the Covishield vaccine seeking compensation of Rs 10 crore.

Recently, Justice N Nagaresh admitted the plea and sought views of the Central government, Bar and Bench reported.

The 19-year-old postgraduate student began feeling unwell a day after getting the Covishield vaccine, as per the petition. A week later, the girl was taken to the hospital where she was given symptomatic treatment and discharged the same day.

However, the petitioners stated that their daughter's condition continued to deteriorate and they soon took her to another hospital where after a while, she had to be intubated and put on ventilator.

The girl passed away on 12 August, 2021 exactly two weeks after she was administered the vaccine with the official post-mortem report stating that the cause of death was inter-cranial bleeding.

Later, they filed a complaint before the Human Rights Commission claiming compensation. The inquiry conducted by the District Medical Officer (Health), Pathanamthitta revealed there was no evidence of any preceding neurological illnesses and that her symptoms commenced only after she received the first dose of the Covishield vaccine, the plea stated, according to the Bar and Bench report.

Further, it found that the girl might have suffered from thrombocytopenia, thrombosis syndrome, which is supposed to be a rare immunogenic response to the COVID-19 vaccines.

Therefore, the girl's parents have claimed in their plea that their daughter's death is the direct consequence of the administration of the Covishield vaccine.

As per the report, the petitioners have attributed the responsibility for the girl's death on - Covishield manufacturer, Serum Institute of India and its partner Bill Gates, for deliberately withholding information regarding the risks and complications associated with the administration of their vaccine; Union government as well as the State government, especially the Health and Family Welfare Department for making vaccinations compulsory without studying the after effects of the vaccine or issuing warnings and guidelines regarding the fatal element of the vaccine administration; hospital which administered the vaccination for not communicating the risk factors; and the hospitals where she was treated after the side effects started showing for not diagnosing the illness or its cause properly.

