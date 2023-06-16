Couple in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy hangs themselves to death

A man and a woman died allegedly by suicide by hanging themselves in the Shahbad Dairy area in north-west Delhi.

The Delhi Police said further investigation into the case is underway.

Shahbad Dairy was in headlines last month after 20-year-old man Sahil Khan allegedly stabbed his 16-year-old girlfriend multiple times. The two were allegedly in a relationship for the last two years, police said.

Further details are awaited.

A collection of suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022-27546669

