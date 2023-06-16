Couple in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy hangs themselves to death
The Delhi Police said further investigation into the alleged death by suicide of a man and a woman in Shahbad Dairy area is underway
A man and a woman died allegedly by suicide by hanging themselves in the Shahbad Dairy area in north-west Delhi.
The Delhi Police said further investigation into the case is underway.
Shahbad Dairy was in headlines last month after 20-year-old man Sahil Khan allegedly stabbed his 16-year-old girlfriend multiple times. The two were allegedly in a relationship for the last two years, police said.
Further details are awaited.
A collection of suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022-27546669
