Couple firing in air at wedding in Ghaziabad, leads to police probe

As the wedding season has begun in India, people across the country get carried away and indulge in all sorts of outrageous things to make their wedding ceremonies get attention. Many videos of newly-wedded couples doing bizarre things on their wedding day have gone viral and grabbed a lot of attention on the internet.

Among the many such practices that are prevalent in several parts of India, one is that the idea of celebratory firing that takes place during the baraat's entry into the wedding venue. A recent incident regarding the same got viral after a bride and groom were recorded firing bullets in the sky.

This incident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad city, where a couple was caught holding a gun and firing in the air on their wedding. The 11-seconds video was shared by a user named Mukesh Singh Sengar on Twitter.

In the clip, the couple is seen standing on the stage, decked up in their sparkly wedding outfits, while the bridegroom is holding a pistol in his hand.

As the music plays, he then holds the gun up in the air and fires the bullet in the sky, while his bride joins him and holds his hand. As they put the gun down after firing, the couple smile at each other. All this while, the title track from the movie Dhadkan can be heard in the background. The movie Dhadkan featured Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty in the lead.

Since this video has gone viral, it has grabbed attention and also prompted a probe by the police.

This is not the first incident to take place in the country. In August this year, two people were arrested for firing shots at a birthday celebration in the national capital. The man was identified after a video of him firing shots on the rooftop of a house went viral on social media.

Earlier in July, a 26-year-old man died after accidentally being shot during a bachelors' party in Ghaziabad.

