Defence sources, who also confirmed delivery of the vessel to the Navy, said that the official induction and commissioning of the IAC is likely to take place in August.

New Delhi: Indian Navy on Thursday created maritime history by taking the delivery of the prestigious indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant from its builder Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), Kochi.

The CSL, in a press release, confirmed the delivery of the vessel which is the largest warship ever to be built in India having a deep displacement of close to 45,000 tonnes and is also considered as the most ambitious naval vessel project of the country.

Defence sources, who also confirmed delivery of the vessel to the Navy, said that the official induction and commissioning of the IAC is likely to take place in August.

Designed by Indian Navy's inhouse Directorate of Naval Design (DND) and built by CSL, a Public Sector Shipyard under Ministry of Shipping (MoS), the carrier is christened after its illustrious predecessor, India's first Aircraft Carrier which played a vital role in the 1971 war.

Coinciding with the celebrations to commemorate 75th anniversary of India's independence 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the reincarnation of Vikrant is a true testimony to the country's zeal and fervour in pursuing capability build up towards enhanced maritime security.

The 262 metre long carrier has a full displacement of close to 45,000 tonnes which is much larger and advanced than its predecessor.

The ship is powered by four Gas Turbines totalling 88 MW power and has a maximum speed of 28 Knots. Built at an overall cost of close to Rs 20,000 crore, the project has been progressed in three Phases of contract between MoD and CSL, concluded in May 2007, December 2014 and October 2019 respectively. The ship's keel was laid in February 2009, followed by launching in Aug 2013.

"With an overall indigenous content of 76 percent, IAC is a perfect example of the nation's quest for "Aatma Nirbhar Bharat” and provides thrust to Government's 'Make in India' initiative. With the delivery of Vikrant, India has joined a select group of nations having the niche capability to indigenously design and build an Aircraft Carrier," said the release.

Vikrant has been built with high degree of automation for machinery operation, ship navigation and survivability, and has been designed to accommodate an assortment of fixed wing and rotary aircraft. The ship would be capable of operating air wing consisting of 30 aircraft comprising of MIG-29K fighter jets, Kamov-31, MH-60R multi-role helicopters, in addition to indigenously manufactured Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) (Navy).

Using a novel aircraft-operation mode known as STOBAR (Short Take- Off but Arrested Landing), the IAC is equipped with a ski- jump for launching aircraft, and a set of 'arrester wires' for their recovery onboard.

The ship has large number of indigenous equipment and machinery, involving major industrial houses in the country viz. BEL, BHEL, GRSE, Keltron, Kirloskar, Larsen & Toubro, Wartsila India etc. as well as over 100 MSMEs. The indigenisation efforts has also led to development of ancillary industries, besides generation of employment opportunities and bolstering plough back effect on economy, both locally as well as pan-India.

A major spin-off of this is the development and production of indigenous warship grade steel for the ship through a partnership between Navy, DRDO and Steel Authority of India (SAIL), which has enabled the country to become self-sufficient with respect to warship steel. Today all the warships being built in the country are being manufactured using indigenous steel.

"Delivery of Vikrant was marked by signing of acceptance documents on behalf of Indian Navy by the Commanding Officer Designate of Vikrant, representatives of Naval Headquarters and Warship Overseeing Team (Kochi) and by the Chairman and Managing Director on behalf of Cochin Shipyard Ltd., in the presence of Senior officers of Indian Navy and Cochin Shipyard," the release added.

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.