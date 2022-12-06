Countering terror-financing should be priority for all of us, says NSA Doval at India-Central Asia meet
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Tuesday said that the persistence of terrorist networks in Afghanistan was a matter of concern and countering terror-financing should be a priority for all the stakeholders to weed out threat
This is the first time that NSAs of Central Asian countries – Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan – are in the national capital for a security meeting amid the evolving humanitarian and security situation in Afghanistan. Turkmenistan is represented by its ambassador to India.
“Financing is the lifeblood of terrorism and countering terror-financing should be a priority for all of us. All UN members should refrain from providing support to entities involved in terrorist acts,” said NSA Doval while addressing the first India-Central Asia meeting of the National Security Advisers/Secretaries of Security Councils in the national capital.
Emphasising that Afghanistan was an important issue concerning all, he said,” India’s concerns and objectives with regard to immediate priorities and the way forward are similar to those of many of us around the table.”
Doval said that peaceful, secure and prosperous Central Asia is in our common interest.
Stressing that connectivity with Central Asian countries remained a key priority for India, he said that it was important to ensure that the initiatives are consultative, transparent and participatory while expanding.
“We stand ready to cooperate, invest and build connectivity in the region,” said the NSA.
With inputs from agencies
