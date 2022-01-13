Coronavirus vaccine: Over 3 crore teens between 15-18 age group receive first dose

Amid the spread of the Omicron variant and the surge in COVID-19 cases, India began vaccination drive for children on 3 January

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday that over 3 crore teenagers between the age limit of 15 and 18 years have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Mandaviya tweeted, "Great sense of responsibility & enthusiasm among Young India over 3 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group have received 1st dose of the #COVID19 vaccine I appeal to all my eligible young friends to get vaccinated at the earliest. #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine."

Great sense of responsibility & enthusiasm among Young India👏 Over 3 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group have received 1st dose of the #COVID19 vaccine 💉 I appeal to all my eligible young friends to get vaccinated at the earliest.#SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine pic.twitter.com/TewKNd4pIf — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 13, 2022

The vaccination drive for teenagers was started on 3 January.

