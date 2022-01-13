Coronavirus vaccine: Over 3 crore teens between 15-18 age group receive first dose
Amid the spread of the Omicron variant and the surge in COVID-19 cases, India began vaccination drive for children on 3 January
New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday that over 3 crore teenagers between the age limit of 15 and 18 years have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Mandaviya tweeted, "Great sense of responsibility & enthusiasm among Young India over 3 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group have received 1st dose of the #COVID19 vaccine I appeal to all my eligible young friends to get vaccinated at the earliest. #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine."
Great sense of responsibility & enthusiasm among Young India👏
Over 3 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group have received 1st dose of the #COVID19 vaccine 💉
I appeal to all my eligible young friends to get vaccinated at the earliest.#SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine pic.twitter.com/TewKNd4pIf
— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 13, 2022
The vaccination drive for teenagers was started on 3 January.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Explained: Why was Novak Djokovic not let into Australia?
Here's a look at some of the issues surrounding Djokovic's attempt to play in the Australian Open.
Over 40 lakh children get COVID-19 vaccine on first day; PM Modi calls it 'important step'
The children, some dressed in school uniforms and others in casuals, were greeted with flowers and were gifted pens and eatables at some places after receiving the vaccine
Children from 15-18 years can register for COVID-19 vaccine from today: All you need to know
The COVID-19 vaccination of children in the age group of 15 to 18 years will be started on 3 January