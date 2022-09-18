Coronavirus Update: India registers decrease in new Covid-19 cases

On Saturday, 5,747 new cases of coronavirus were registered in the country while 29 people died. A decrease of 83 has been registered in the daily number of newly infected Covid-19 patients as compared to yesterday

New Delhi: There is a piece of good news for India on Sunday in the battle against the global Covid-19 pandemic. There has been a slight decrease in the number of daily coronavirus cases in the country as compared to Saturday.

However, even today, more than 5,000 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the country. In the last 24 hours, 5,664 new cases of coronavirus have been reported, while 35 people died.

According to the data released by the Union Ministry of Health this morning, in the last 24 hours, 5,664 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the country while 35 people have died. During this 4,555 people managed to beat the Covid-19 pandemic. With this, the number of active cases of coronavirus in the country has increased to 47,922. An increase of 1071 has been recorded in the number of active Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The government is emphasizing on vaccination to control the coronavirus pandemic. So far, the number of vaccinations has reached 216 crore 56 lakh 54 thousand 766.

