"The CM said that the instant matter before the L-G is not the approval of the scheme as the scheme has already attained finality. CM wrote in the note that it was unfortunate that the scheme has been put on hold due to L-G's observations," the statement said.

According to the statement, the chief minister said the scheme had attained finality and required no further approval for its implementation, and questioned the L-G's earlier observations on it. Earlier this month, the Arvind Kejriwal government had claimed that the scheme was rejected by the L-G contending that the Centre's approval was not sought for it and there was a pending case in the court.

The AAP dispensation has again sent the file on its doorstep delivery of ration scheme to LG Anil Baijal, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office on Thursday, amid a tug of war between the Centre and the Delhi government over it.

With 5,890 people getting discharged from hospitals during the day, the count of recovered patients rose to 56,85,636, leaving the state with 1,39,960 active cases, the department said. There are 8,50,663 patients in home quarantine, while 4,964 are in institutional quarantine, the department said.

Apart from the 236 new deaths, the state added 400 previously unreported fatalities to the toll as part of an ongoing reconciliation exercise, the department said. Out of the 236 deaths, 167 occurred in the last 48 hours and 69 during the last week, it said.

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 9,830 fresh COVID-19 cases and 236 fatalities and also added 400 old deaths, taking its infection tally to 59,44,710 and the toll to 1,16,026, said the state health department.

Seropositivity is a percentage estimate of the number of people with antibodies towards the coronavirus and hence a past infection.

The SARS-CoV-2 seropositivity rate among children was just as high as compared to the adult population in an interim study that involved 4,509 participants from five locations in four states.

A study by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi and the World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday revealed that the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic is not more likely to disproportionately affect children than adults. This comes as several states ramp up their infrastructure to prepare for the third wave with a special focus on protecting children.

Coronavirus LATEST News Updates: Maharashtra on Thursday reported 9,830 fresh COVID-19 cases and 236 fatalities and also added 400 old deaths, taking its infection tally to 59,44,710 and the toll to 1,16,026, said the state health department.

Apart from the 236 new deaths, the state added 400 previously unreported fatalities to the toll as part of an ongoing reconciliation exercise, the department said.

Out of the 236 deaths, 167 occurred in the last 48 hours and 69 during the last week, it said.

With 5,890 people getting discharged from hospitals during the day, the count of recovered patients rose to 56,85,636, leaving the state with 1,39,960 active cases, the department said.

There are 8,50,663 patients in home quarantine, while 4,964 are in institutional quarantine, the department said. The state's COVID-19 recovery rate is 95.64 per cent, while the case fatality rate is 1.95 per cent, it said.

With 2,16,005 more tests, the state so far has carried out 3,88,57,644 COVID-19 tests, the department said. Mumbai city reported 660 new infections and 20 fatalities, taking its tally to 7,17,832 and the toll to 15,247.

The wider Mumbai division, that comprises the city and its satellite towns, added 2,174 COVID-19 cases and 58 deaths. The division's case tally increased to 15,69,464 and the death toll to 31,060. Out of the 58 deaths, 15 were reported from rural parts of Thane district and 14 from Palghar, the department said.

The Nashik division added 966 cases and 36 deaths, of which 11 fatalities were from rural parts of Ahmednagar district. The Pune division's case tally went up by 2,417 cases and deaths by 53, of which 33 were from Satara alone, the department said.

The Kolhapur division's COVID-19 caseload increased by 3,192 cases and the deaths by 65. Kolhapur district alone added 25 deaths to the division's fatality count.

The Aurangabad division reported 169 cases and two deaths, while the Akola division registered 311 cases and four more deaths, the department said. The Nagpur division added 216 cases and four deaths, it added.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 59,44,710, new cases 9,830, deaths 1,16,026, recoveries 56,85,636, active cases 1,39,960, total tests 3,88,57,644.