Coronavirus Outbreak: Baisakhi celebrations gives fun a miss as COVID-19 cases climb, country remains under lockdown

India FP Trending Apr 13, 2020 14:39:18 IST

Baisakhi is a harvest festival that is celebrated with much fanfare in various parts of north India, especially in Punjab and Haryana.

This year, Baisakhi is being celebrated on 13 April. The celebrations are likely to be muted this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Baisakhi celebrations. Udit Sharma/Wikimedia Commons

Farmers on Baisakhi pay tributes to the gods for a good harvest, which also symbolises prosperity.

Like every other festival, Baisakhi is also associated with its delicacies like pinni, lassi and pakode (fritters). Pinni is the most popular delicacy on Baisakhi which is prepared from wheat, crushed nuts, jaggery or sugar, ghee and cardamom powder.

On the occasion of Baisakhi, people wish each other on social media or through messages. Politicians and celebrities wished their fans and asked them to enjoy the time with their families.

President Ram Nath Kovind also wished the nation, especially people of Punjab, on the occasion of Baisakhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished that the festival fills everybody’s life with energy and enthusiasm.

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh wrote, “I wish all a very Happy Vaisakhi. This day marks the celebration of the harvest and the establishment of the Khalsa.”

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal greeted people on the occasion. He said the harvest of crops might start a little late due to coronavirus lockdown but will be completed for sure.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan tweeted a pic of him performing bhangra to reach out to his fans on the festival. “Happy Baisakhi .. brruuuuruaahhhhh!!” he caption the pic.

Updated Date: Apr 13, 2020 14:39:18 IST

