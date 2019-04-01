From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New Year festivals across India

All illustrations by Shawn D'Souza for Firstpost

Festivals, in India, may mean many things — gathering with family and friends, the thrill of having presents from the elders, new clothes, a holiday from everyday routines. Unbridled joy. They also mean food. From veritable feasts prepared in the days leading up to the festival, to family recipes brushed off only on these special days, the aromas and flavours one remembers wafting through the home on festive occasions, and best of all, that satisfied, lethargic rest after an excellent repast — these are the memories we associate with festival food.

The country’s seasonal calendar also plays a huge role in the way many cultures observe festivals around the year. Many Indian states celebrate the first half of April — sometimes coinciding with or following the harvest period — as the beginning of a new agricultural year. Baisakhi in Punjab, Poila Boishak in West Bengal, Puthandu in Tamil Nadu, Bihu in Assam, Ugadi in Karnataka, Vishu in Kerala, Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra and the Sindhi New Year Cheti Chand — are all an embodiment of the same celebratory spirit when people use fresh produce from the harvest and cook an assortment of dishes.

These traditional dishes are made as per heirloom recipes, handed down from one generation to the next.

PINNI

Pinni is usually made from whole wheat, crushed nuts, jaggery/sugar and ghee spiced with green cardamom powder. Though it is made during winters, it can be preserved for months and eaten warm with tea. Over the years, pinni has become a common dish in Punjab/ Punjabi households during Baisakhi.

“It is quite probable that leftover pinni from winter found its way into the month of April, just when winter comes to an end,” says Chef Parvinder Bali, Dean of the Culinary School at the Oberoi Centre of Learning and Development.

Bali has curated a collection of recipes from a 400-year-old manuscript belonging to the royal family of Patiala. The following recipe for Pinni has been found in the pages of recipe books compiled by Maharaja Bhalender Singh of Patiala. The recipe dates back to 1700 AD when the first king of Patiala — Maharaja Baba Ala Singh (1691-1765) — ruled the region. In those days, the measurements were done in metrics of chhataank and ser (1 ser = 16 chhataank = 933 gm).

About the etymology of the word ‘pinni’, Bali says, “It might have emerged from the word ‘pinni’ (in Punjabi) which refers to holding something in ones’ fists and pressing. For instance, chawal ki pinni is made by the head of the house, when he commences his meal. This pinni or the moulded, fist-pressed, cooked rice from his own plate is reserved for man’s best friend — his dog.”

Ingredients:

Ghee — 600 gm

Whole-wheat flour — 450 gm

Sugar — 1,100 gm

Pistachio — 150 gm

Almonds — 150 gm

Melon seeds — 150 gm

Gondh (extracted from the kikkar tree) — 60 gm

Fox nuts (makhana) — 90 gm

Green cardamom seeds — 20 gm

Preparation:

Dry roast the whole-wheat flour on a low flame and keep stirring until it turns golden brown and starts giving out a malted flavour/aroma. Now add ghee and cook for another 3-4 minutes. Add sugar and crushed nuts and remove from fire.

Allow to cool. Now, add cardamom powder and gondh. Shape into ladoos and store in airtight containers.

LAKKOTANA HOLIGE

“It’s a tradition for us every year to make either the regular holige or this one. As kids, we would always look forward to travelling to our granny’s place as it’s my grandpa’s favourite too. For us, Ugadi without Lakkotana Holige was like Holi without colours,” recounts Nishanth Ramesh, partner relations (IT) who also owns a small food start-up named Uppu Thuppa in Bangalore that focuses on traditional Karnataka vegetarian snacks.

Long ago, the office documents were kept in pouches (like the folder-type pouches available today) called lakkote in the local language, mentions Ramesh. “They were in the shape of a rectangle which were foldable. One of my great grannies seem to have picked this shape up and used it in her cooking to make lakkotana holige,” he adds.

Ingredients:

For filling

Grated coconut — 2 cups

Jaggery — 1/2 kg

Green cardamom, powdered — 4 pods

Poppy seeds (khus khus) — 1 teaspoon

For dough batter

Semolina (sooji) — 200gm

Refined flour (maida) — 200 gm

Refined oil — 100ml

Salt — To taste

Water — 1/2 cup

Refined oil to deep fry

Preparation:

For the filling — Add jaggery and 1/2 cup water to a pan and let it boil till it becomes a thread-like syrup. Once it is done, add finely grated coconut, powdered green cardamom and keep mixing it on medium flame. Once the mix starts getting dry leaving the syrup, add the poppy seeds and mix it well. Turn off the flame and let the filling cool down.

For the dough batter — Mix semolina and refined flour well; add salt, water to it and make a hard batter. Then add oil to it and leave the mix to soak in oil for 2-3 hours.

Heat the oil in a wok (kadai). Roll the dough as shown in the image above. Make smaller circular presses and then add the filling in between and wrap like a rectangle. Deep fry these rectangular pouches till they turn a little more than golden brown. Fry over medium flame.

Serve hot. Otherwise, if stored in an airtight container, it stays fresh up to 10 days.

MANGA PULLISHERRY

According to Chef Rohit Albin Cheyaden, of the Kalyan-based Kerala restaurant named Adipoli, Vishu celebrations at home mean a chilled bowl of Manga Pullisherry served with rice.

“Summer has always been synonymous with mangoes for us. My Ammachi (grandmother) made this Manga Pullisherry. What was really amazing about this recipe was the fact that the mangoes came from our own farms in Kalyan. We have around six varieties of mangoes including the Kesar, Hapus, Dusseri etc,” recalls Cheyaden and further adds, “The Kesar variety in our farm has this fluorescent orange colour and the right amount of sweetness to sour ratio which makes it even better when used to make a pullisherry.”

The pullisherry tastes even better the next day.

Ingredients:

Oil — 2 tablespoons

Fenugreek seeds – 1/2 teaspoon

Mustard seeds — 1/2 teaspoon

Curry leaves — 5-6

Grated coconut — 100 g

Cumin seeds — 1/2 teaspoon

Green chillies — 3

Curd — 500 gm

Turmeric — 1/4 teaspoon

Chilli powder — 1/8 teaspoon

Mangoes, ripe and boiled — 300 gm

Salt — To taste

Preparation:

Add oil to the pan and temper it with curry leaves, mustard and fenugreek seeds.

Make a paste of grated coconut, cumin seeds and green chillies. Add to the oil and mix this for a minute.

Grind the curd in a mixer grinder to ensure there are no lumps and a smooth consistency is attained. Add the curd to the previous mixture along with the mangoes.

Ensure the gas flame is on low while adding the curd, so that it does not split. Add turmeric, chilli powder and salt to taste.

For garnish, add fry curry leaves.

PACHAI MOREKUZAMBU VADAI

Vadais are a popular snack in Tamil Nadu and are cooked in almost every household. However, this particular recipe is a speciality of the Raghunathans in Chennai from a long time.

Celebrity chef and show host (Dakshin Diaries) Rakesh Raghunathan tells us how this recipe passed on to his mother, from his grandmother. “My grandmother has been doing this for several years exclusively during the Tamil New Year’s day, Puthandu. During this festival, we invariably make this at home because everything is in abundance — be it the jaggery, or the pulses. Everything that you get is so fresh,” he says.

For this recipe, the curd has to be undiluted and shouldn’t be heated, in contrast to what is done for a regular morekuzambu. “Instead of making a plain morekuzambu without spices, my grandmother started adding coriander, coconut etc. So what you get is a mix of tang (from the curd), pungency (from mustard) and freshness (from coriander and coconut). With this wholesome package of flavours, we pray for abundance in the family,” adds Raghunathan.

Ingredients:

Things to be soaked

Pigeon peas, split and skinned (Toor dal) - 1 tumbler

Bengal gram, split and skinned (Chana dal) - 1 tumbler

Black gram, whole (Urad dal) - 3/4 tumbler

Red chillies — 8

Green chillies — 2

Thick curd — 1 ½ litre

Salt — To taste

Things to be ground

Coriander seeds — 3 tablespoons

Fenugreek seeds — 3 teaspoons

Black gram, split and broken (Urad dal) — 2 teaspoon

Grated coconut — 1 cup

Coriander leaves — 1 bunch

Turmeric powder — 1 teaspoon

Preparation:

Take little oil and fry the coriander seeds, fenugreek seeds, broken urad dal on low flame. After it cools, grind all of these with freshly grated coconut, coriander leaves and turmeric into a fine paste.

Mix this paste with the thick curd in such a way that the curd retains its thickness. Then, add salt and season the masala curd with mustard seeds and curry leaves. Now the green morekuzambu is ready.

In the meantime, grind all the dals into a coarse paste. Add salt while grinding. Finally, for the last round add the aromatic curry leaves. The batter is ready for making the vadai.

Keep oil in a wok (kadai); make small balls of the batter and deep fry. They need not be too red, just crisp enough. Make a few holes with a fork and then soak these vadai balls in the green morekuzambu.

By now, the vadais would have soaked up the curd. Place them in a bowl with the curd paste filled to the brim.

TANHRI

Mumbai-based Rashmee Raisinghani recalls how the Sindhi New Year (Cheti Chand) celebrations in their home meant cooking everything a day in advance. “We have a tradition of not lighting the stove or cooking anything on a flame on the day of Cheti Chand. So we would spend the previous day in preparing dishes for the next day,” she says.

This recipe of Tanhri, Raisighani says, has evolved with her parents’ life struggles. “At the beginning of their married life, they couldn’t afford all these fancy nuts and raisins for garnish. For that matter, Basmati rice was also a luxury. Over the years, as they started doing better in life, ingredients like sultanas, cashews, coconut and Basmati rice became affordable.”

Tanhri is cooked to mark Jhulelal’s visit to the river Sindhu. The Sindhi community offer this food to the river as they believe Jhulelal resides in the water.

Ingredients:

Basmati rice, soaked in water — 200 gm

Sugar — 50 gm

Jaggery — 50 gm

Black raisins — 25 gm

Cashew nuts —25 gm

Dry coconut, cut into pieces — 25 gm

Green cardamom — 4 pods

Fennel seeds — 10 gm

Ghee — 50 gm

Water — 400 gm

Preparation:

Put water in a vessel and heat it for 10 minutes. Add the jaggery and sugar and stir for 10 minutes. Then, add the cardamom pods and fennel seeds in it.

After 5 minutes, add the dry coconut pieces, cashew nuts and soaked rice; keep on stirring for 15 minutes. Keep the lid on and put it on slow flame for 20 minutes.

At the end, add ghee and garnish it with black raisins, cashew nuts and some pieces of dry coconut.