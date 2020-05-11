Coronavirus Lockdown: Calcutta University to hold final semester exams one month after it reopens

The University of Calcutta will hold the final semester examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate students one month after it opens post the COVID-19 lockdown. The varsity informed about its plans through a notice on its official website.

Calcutta University has also directed all its affiliated colleges to sanitize their premises within 10 days after the lockdown is lifted.

The third phase of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown will draw to an end till 17 May.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) in its revised guidelines last month asked universities to conduct final semester exams in July.

According to a report by The Telegraph, West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee has said that the universities in the state would hold the undergraduate and postgraduate end-semester examinations within a month after the COVID-19 lockdown is lifted.

He added that the universities have started the preparations to conduct the exams.

The report mentioned an official of the state education department saying that universities like Calcutta University will conduct the exams at home centres. This means that the students will take the exam in their respective colleges.

As per a report by The Times of India, an official said that the terminal exams would be held between 25 June and 7 July.

