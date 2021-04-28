11:21 (ist)

Canada to send $10 mn to Indian Red Cross for tackling COVID-19 crisis

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Tuesday that Canada will donate $10 million to the Indian Red Cross as well as provide personal protective equipment (PPE) and ventilators.

Speaking about the "heartbreaking news from hospitals in India that are unable to keep up with the number of patients" Trudeau said Canada’'s Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau has spoken with the Indian government on how Canada can help.

"We are also ready to provide $10 million – through the Canadian Red Cross – to the Indian Red Cross," Trudeau said, adding, "This will support everything from ambulance services to buying more PPE locally."