Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Canada to send $10 million to Indian Red Cross for tackling COVID-19 crisis

Speaking about the 'heartbreaking news from hospitals in India that are unable to keep up with the number of patients' Trudeau said Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau has spoken with the Indian government

FP Staff April 28, 2021 11:22:43 IST
File image of Arvind Kejriwal with Delhi L-G Anil Baijal. PTI

11:21 (ist)

Coronavirus LATEST Updates

Canada to send $10 mn to Indian Red Cross for tackling COVID-19 crisis

10:51 (ist)

Coronavirus LATEST Updates

Registration for above 18 to start at 4 pm Wednesday

10:44 (ist)

Coronavirus LATEST Updates

COVID-19 variant causing surge in cases in India found in at least 17 other countries: WHO

10:31 (ist)

Coronavirus LATEST Updates

COVID-19 recovery rate in India drops to 82.33%

10:25 (ist)

Coronavirus LATEST Updates

India's COVID-19 toll crosses 2 lakh

10:18 (ist)

Coronavirus LATEST Updates

India adds 3,60,960 new COVID-19 cases

10:12 (ist)

Coronavirus LATEST Updates

Vaccine registrations for 18-44 age group to begin at 4 pm today

10:01 (ist)

Coronavirus LATEST Updates

New NCT law effective from today; now govt in Delhi means L-G

09:33 (ist)

Coronavirus LATEST Updates

Delhi's new NCT law will come into force from today, says home ministry

09:23 (ist)

Coronavirus LATEST Updates

At least 62 held in Uttar Pradesh for black marketing of oxygen, drugs

Apr 28, 2021 - 11:21 (IST)

Coronavirus LATEST Updates

Canada to send $10 mn to Indian Red Cross for tackling COVID-19 crisis

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Tuesday that Canada will donate $10 million to the Indian Red Cross as well as provide personal protective equipment (PPE) and ventilators.

Speaking about the "heartbreaking news from hospitals in India that are unable to keep up with the number of patients" Trudeau said Canada’'s Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau has spoken with the Indian government on how Canada can help.

"We are also ready to provide $10 million – through the Canadian Red Cross – to the Indian Red Cross," Trudeau said, adding, "This will support everything from ambulance services to buying more PPE locally."

Apr 28, 2021 - 10:51 (IST)

Coronavirus LATEST Updates

Registration for above 18 to start at 4 pm Wednesday

All those aged above 18 can register themselves on the CoWIN portal or using the Aarogya Setu app to get vaccinated against COVID-19 starting 4 pm on Wednesday, the Union health ministry said as the government gears up to launch the third phase of vaccination drive from 1 May.

"Registration for the newly eligible category for COVID-19 vaccination opens today at 4 pm on cowin.gov.in and Aarogya Setu app," the ministry tweeted.

After registration, taking an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine jab would be mandatory for those aged between 18 and 44 years as walk-ins will not be allowed initially, officials had said.

Apr 28, 2021 - 10:44 (IST)

Coronavirus LATEST Updates

COVID-19 variant causing surge in cases in India found in at least 17 other countries: WHO

The World Health Organization said Tuesday that a variant of COVID-19 feared to be contributing to a surge in coronavirus cases in India has been found in over a dozen countries. The UN health agency said the B.1.617 variant of COVID-19 first found in India had as of Tuesday been detected in over 1,200 sequences uploaded to the GISAID open-access database "from at least 17 countries".

"Most sequences were uploaded from India, the United Kingdom, USA and Singapore," the WHO said in its weekly epidemiological update on the pandemic.

The WHO recently listed B.1.617 — which counts several sub-lineages with slightly different mutations and characteristics — as a "variant of interest". But so far it has stopped short of declaring it a "variant of concern".

Read full article here...

Apr 28, 2021 - 10:31 (IST)

Coronavirus LATEST Updates

COVID-19 recovery rate in India drops to 82.33%

With 2,61,162 COVID-19 patients being cured of novel coronavirus, the number of recoveries surged over 1.48 crore on Wednesday, said the Union health ministry. The national recovery rate has further dropped to 82.33 percent.

Apr 28, 2021 - 10:25 (IST)

Coronavirus LATEST Updates

India's COVID-19 toll crosses 2 lakh

With the death of over 3,200 COVID-19 patients in a day, the toll due to the novel coronavirus in the country increased to 2,01,187. This takes the national fatality rate to 1.11 percent.

Apr 28, 2021 - 10:18 (IST)

Coronavirus LATEST Updates

India adds 3,60,960 new COVID-19 cases

India registered 3,60,960 fresh COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, taking the overall count in the country to 1,79,97,267 on Wednesday, said the Union health ministry.

Apr 28, 2021 - 10:12 (IST)

Coronavirus LATEST Updates

Vaccine registrations for 18-44 age group to begin at 4 pm today

Registrations for an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine between the age group of 18-44  years will begin at 4 pm on Wednesday, reported The Hindu.

Apr 28, 2021 - 10:01 (IST)

Coronavirus LATEST Updates

New NCT law effective from today; now govt in Delhi means L-G

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021, which gives primacy to the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) over the elected government in the city, has come into force.

The provisions of the Act came into effect from April 27, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

According to the legislation, the "government" in Delhi means the "Lieutenant Governor" and the city government will now have to seek the opinion of the L-G before taking any executive action.

Apr 28, 2021 - 09:33 (IST)

Coronavirus LATEST Updates

Delhi's new NCT law will come into force from today, says home ministry

The Centre appointed 27 April, 2021, as the date on which provisions of Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021 shall come into force, said Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday.

The Act exponentially increases powers of Delhi's nominated Lieutenant Governor while emasculating the elected government and Assembly. 

Apr 28, 2021 - 09:23 (IST)

Coronavirus LATEST Updates

At least 62 held in Uttar Pradesh for black marketing of oxygen, drugs

Sixty-two people were arrested in the last 10-12 days across Uttar Pradesh for black marketing of oxygen cylinders and life-saving drugs, police said on Tuesday.

Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar on Tuesday said raids were conducted in different parts of the state on black marketeers of oxygen cylinders and life-saving drugs over the last 10-12 days.

"So far, 62 persons have been arrested, while 987 life-saving drugs and 385 oxygen cylinders were recovered from them. Rs 11.39 lakh was recovered from them," Kumar said.

Delhi logged a record 381 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 32.72 percent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the city health department This is the sixth day on the trot that Delhi has recorded over 300 deaths due to coronavirus .

It had reported 380 deaths on Monday, 350 on Sunday, 357 deaths on Saturday, 348 on Friday and 306 on Thursday, according to government data.

The National Capital had recorded 20,201 cases on Monday, 22,933 on Sunday, 24,103 on Saturday, 24,331 on Friday, 26,169 on Thursday, and 24,638 on Wednesday.

The positivity rate was 35.02 percent on Monday, 30.21 on Sunday, 32.27 percent on Saturday, 32.43 on Friday, 36.24 on Thursday - the highest so far - 31.28 on Wednesday and 32.82 on Tuesday.

The city recorded over 24,149 fresh cases. The cumulative case count stands at 10,72,065, of which over 9.58 lakh have recovered. The toll due to the viral disease stands at 15,009, the bulletin said.

A total of 73,811 tests, including over 27,230 rapid-antigen tests, were conducted in the said period, it added.

The tally of active cases in the city was at 98,264.

Out of 20,653 beds in city hospitals, only 1,812 are vacant. A total of 54,578 patients are recovering in home isolation, the bulletin said.

A total of 57,020 vaccine doses were administered to people in the said period and the beneficiaries included 35,582 who took the first dose and 2,1438 who received the second dose, the bulletin said.

The number of containment zones in the city has jumped to 31,570 from 29,104 the previous day.

Updated Date: April 28, 2021 11:22:40 IST

