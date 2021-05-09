This comes a day after Dean of Faculty of Law at Aligarh Muslim University professor Shakil Ahmed Samdani died at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital where he was undergoing treatment for coronavirus

Spooked by the recent deaths of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) faculty due to COVID-19 , Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor on Sunday penned a letter asking the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to study the " COVID-19 variant" circulating around campus.

“This is to bring into your notice that 16 AMU faculty members, a number of retired teachers and employees in other categories, who were living in the university campus and adjoining localities have succumbed to COVID-19 . This is giving rise to a suspicion that a particular viral variant may be circulating in the Civil Lines area of Aligarh in which AMU and many adjoining localities are situated,” professor Mansoor wrote to ICMR chief Balram Bhargavam.

He further said the microbiology laboratory at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College is sending samples to the Institute of Genomic and Integrated Biology laboratory, New Delhi, for the genome sequencing of variants detected in the town.

"I request you to instruct the concerned section/department of the ICMR to perform analysis of COVID-19 samples sent from our lab to investigate for any particular viral variants of COVID-19 virus circulating in Aligarh, which may be giving rise to greater severity of the disease, so that we may consider other epidemiological links and measures to control the same as per advice and recommendations”, the letter further stated.

This comes a day after Dean of Faculty of Law at Aligarh Muslim University professor Shakil Ahmed Samdani died at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital where he was undergoing treatment for coronavirus , an official said.

43 AMU faculty members who passed away during the COVID pandemic:

Name Department 1) Dr. Arshad Ahmad Dept of Physics 2) Prof. Shadab Khan Dept of Medicine 3) Prof. Rafiqul Zaman Dept. of computer science 4) Dr. Irfan Ahmed Dept. of zoology 5) Shakeel Samdan Dept. of law 6) Prof. Shabbir Dept. of law 7) Ahmad Farooq Elder brother of VC Tariq sahab 8) Dr. Jibreel Dept. of History 9) Dr. Aziz Faisal Women's Studies 10) Dr. Siraj Anwar Dept. of History 11) M Abbas Mehd Dept. of History 12) Mis Hijazia City School 13) Prof. Saeeduz Zafar Dept. of Psychology 14) Prof. Sajid Ali Khan 15) Prof. Khalid bin Yusuf Dept. of Sanskrit 16) Prof. Saeed Siddiqui, Dept. of Botany Dept. of Botany 17) Prof. M Mubashshir Dept. of Medicine 18) Prof. Sifat Afzal Dept. of Medicine 19) Prof. Farman Husain Dept. of Theology 20) Dr. Mohammad Yusuf Ansari Dept. of English 21) Prof. Mohammad Yunus Siddiqui Dept. of Moalejat 22) Prof. Mohammad Arif Dept. of Medicine 23) Prof. Gufran Ahmad Dept. of ilmul advia 24) Mohammad Ali Khan Dept. of post harvest engineering 25) Prof. Farhatullah Khan Dept. of English 26) Prof. Qazi Mohammad Jamshed Dept. of political science 27) Prof. Mukhtar Husain, Dept. of Moalejat 28) Dr. Furqan Sambhali Dept. of Urdu 29) Prof. Irfan Dept. of Museology 30) Dr. Aziz Saleem Dept. of Museology 31) Prof. Nabi Ahmad Dept. of Education 32) Prof. Najmul Haq Dept. of Education 33) Professor Iqbal Ansari Dept. of Physics 34) Prof. Iqbal Ali University Polytechnic 35) Prof. Saeeduz Zaman University Polytechnic 36) Dr. Ehsanullah Fahad Dept. of Theology 37) Prof. Zubair Ahmed Dept. of Mathematics 38) Prof. Maula Bakhsh Ansari Dept. of Urdu 39) Prof. Humayun Murad Dept. of Zoology 40) Prof. Jamshed Siddiqui Dept. computer science 41) Prof. SM Rizwan Dept. of English 42) Prof. Vakeel Jafri Dept. of Physics 43) Prof. Masood Alam Dept. of Urdu.

AMU spokesperson Rahat Abrar said 59-year-old Samdani was admitted to the hospital in the varsity 10 days ago after he tested positive for COVID-19 . He initially seemed to have recovered but his condition suddenly deteriorated a few days back, the official said.

On Friday, professor Rafiqul Zaman Khan (55), till recently the chairman of the Department Computer Science, passed away at the medical college hospital due to COVID-19 . Two days ago, former dean of the Law Department, professor Mohamed Shabbir Ahmad (70), died of COVID-like symptoms.

He was the founder-head of the Ambedkar Chair in the Department of Law and had also served as the acting vice-chancellor of AMU, the spokesperson said.

On Thursday, AMU in a statement said that noted Sanskrit scholar professor Khalid Bin Yusuf passed away after a brief illness.

Professor Yusuf (60) was showing COVID-19 symptoms and had acute pneumonia, his family said. He passed away on Wednesday night while being treated at a hospital, they added. Professor Yusuf was the first Muslim in India to earn a doctorate on Rigveda, as per the statement.

Meanwhile, Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College principal Shahid Ali Siddiqui told media that 25 doctors at the hospital there tested positive for the infection in the past fortnight. Currently, only three doctors are under treatment as others have recovered from the infection, he said. The head of the Medicine Department at the college, professor Shadaab Khan, had died from COVID-19 two days ago.

The college principal said the hospital is battling a shortage of medical oxygen and totally dependent on its three liquid oxygen plants. Since the past 12 days, the hospital has not received a single oxygen cylinder from outside despite continuous efforts, he said.

With inputs from PTI