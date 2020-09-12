Coronavirus Updates: Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma tests positive for COVID-19, says report

Coronavirus Updates: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday also said that 62 percent of the Parliament's operations have been 'successfully' moved online will go '100 percent digital eventually'

According to a bulletin of Maharashtra Health Department, the COVID-19 toll stood at 27,787 after 325 deaths were reported on Wednesday. The case fatality rate is at 2.87 percent.

Maharashtra reported 23,816 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday taking the overall count of confirmed cases in the state to 9,67,349.

S Andrew Josephson, chair of the neurology department at the University of California, San Francisco, praised the techniques used in the study and said "understanding whether or not there is direct viral involvement of the brain is extraordinarily important."

According to the paper, which was led by Yale immunologist Akiko Iwasaki, the virus is able to replicate inside the brain, and its presence starves nearby brain cells of oxygen, though the prevalence of this is not yet clear.

The research is still preliminary - but offers several new lines of evidence to support what was previously a largely untested theory.

Headaches, confusion and delirium experienced by some COVID-19 patients could be the result of the coronavirus directly invading the brain, according to a study published Wednesday.

The show-cause notice was issued following reports that human trials of the most promising COVID-19 vaccine candidate, being developed by the University of Oxford, have been put on hold after a UK participant had an adverse reaction to it.

The central drug regulator has issued a show-cause notice to Serum Institute of India (SII) for not informing it about pharma giant AstraZeneca pausing the clinical trials of the Oxford vaccine candidate for COVID-19 in other countries and also for not submitting casualty analysis of the "reported serious adverse events".

The deceased include an 85-year-old woman from Muzaffarnagar city, 70-year-old woman from a village and a 50-year-old woman from Jansath town here, they said.

Three more women from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district succumbed to novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the toll to 37, officials said. The three COVID-19 patients were under treatment at a hospital in Meerut.

The United States remains the world’s worst-affected country, with deaths exceeding 1,90,000 and cases exceeding 6.3 million. Brazil is in second place with more than 1,27,000 deaths followed by India with nearly 74,000 dead.

The global toll from the coronavirus passed 900,000 on Wednesday since the respiratory disease first appeared in China last year, as worldwide cases exceeded 27.7 million, according to an AFP tally.

Ladakh registered 40 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 41 patients were cured and discharged, ANI quoted the Department of Information and Public Relations Leh, Ladakh as saying.

At least 5,29,34,433 COVID-19 samples have been tested so far, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), adding that over 11.29 lakh samples were tested on Wednesday alone.

The total number of cases includes 1,01,239 recoveries, 396 deaths and 31,428 active cases in the state.

A total of 2,243 COVID-19 cases were reported in Assam on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 1,33,066 in the state, said Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Officials now hope to have full reporting from all districts by 22 September. The cases reported Wednesday include 514 students and 242 staff.

The Tennessee Department of Education said data on cases across all districts was supposed to be released Tuesday but was delayed because of technical difficulties.

Tennessee reported on Wednesday that 756 students and staff have tested positive for the coronavirus at schools across the state, with more than half the districts reporting.

India registered 95,735 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours taking the overall count to 44,65,864 on Thursday, said the Union health ministry. The COVID-19 toll reached 75,062 with the death of 1,172 patients.

Of the total confirmed COVID-19 cases there are 34,71,784 recoveries registered in India, according to the latest data released by the Union health ministry. This takes the recovery rate to 77.74 percent as on Thursday.

With the death of more than 1,100 COVID-19 patients in the past 24 hours, the toll increased from 73,890 to 75,063 on Thursday, according to latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The recovery rate of Thane city dropped to 86.61 percent on Wednesday from 90 percent.

With the addition of 1,964 coronavirus positive cases, the overall count in Thane district of Maharashtra reached 1,38,393, an official said on Thursday. With the death of 36 patients, the fatality count in the district went up to 3,810 on Wednesday, the official added.

"The fresh infections have taken the number of active cases in the state to 15,726, while 40,659 people have recovered from the disease so far," according to the state health department.

After 1,601 more individuals tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Jharkhand, the overall count climbed to 56,897 on Thursday. The state's COVID-19 toll was at 512 after nine more fatalities were registered.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 327, followed by Rangareddy (195), Nalgonda (149) and Medchal Malkajgiri (132) districts, the bulletin said.

The total number of infections in the state now stands at 1, 50,176 with 32,106 active cases, a government bulletin said on Thursday, providing data as of 8 pm on Wednesday.

COVID-19 cases in Telangana crossed 1.5 lakh with the addition of 2,534 new infections while 11 more deaths pushed the toll to 927, the state government said.

Services on Red Line, Violet Line and Green Line resumed at 7 am, officials said.

"Seven lines of the Delhi Metro network are now open! Thank you dear commuters for following the safety guidelines and helping us maintain good service. #MetroBackOnTrack," the DMRC tweeted after the three new lines resumed services.

Yellow Line and Rapid Metro were the first to reopen on Monday, followed by Blue Line and Pink Line on Wednesday.

Delhi Metro's Red Line, Violet Line and Green Line resumed services on Thursday after being closed for 172 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

"Total number of positive cases in the police force rise to 18,216, including 3,576 active cases, 14,3456 recoveries and 184 deaths till date," said Maharashtra Police.

With 244 more cops in Maharashtra testing positive n the past 24 hours, the total number of confirmed cases in the police force climbed to 18,216 on Thursday. Four more deaths in the department took the toll to 184.

As many as 147 people, including 17 security personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the northeastern state's total to 5,545 on Thursday, a senior health official said.

The city will hold its annual ceremony in memory of the nearly 3,000 people who died in the bloodiest terrorist attack in US history. Instead of reading out the roll call of the dead, this year the families of victims have recorded themselves. But they will still be present at the "Ground Zero" memorial. The site museum will also open for the first time since the novel coronavirus brought the city to a standstill in March.

With crime on the rise, shops and apartments increasingly vacant and homeless people on the sidewalks, New York on Friday will mark the 19th anniversary of the 11 September, 2001 terrorist attacks in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic and a bitter fight with the White House.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar tested positive for coronavirus and is in isolation at her residence. She also said in a Twitter post that she is not exhibiting symptoms and her household members are also being tested.

A large number of candidates had faced difficulty in reaching the exam centres during the JEE (Main) examination held from 1-6 September.

The West Bengal government had declared lockdown in the state on 7, 11 and 12 September.

The decision was taken to remove any travel related anxieties of students appearing for NEET, said Mamata.

The West Bengal government cancelled the proposed lockdown on 12 September, in view of NEET 2020 examination scheduled on Sunday, said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Tripura's coronavirus toll rose to 167 after six more patients succumbed to the infection, he said.

As many as 535 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Thursday, pushing the state's total to 17,274, a health official said.

"I have certain expectations from you. That is to follow the rule of wearing a mask and Do Gaj ki Doori (a distance of two yards). Be safe and remain healthy. Take care of senior citizens in the family. These things are important. Do not take coronavirus lightly," said Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged people not to take coronavirus lightly and follow the rule of wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing till scientists develop a vaccine.

The development came after a volunteer in the human trials of the vaccine in the UK developed an "unexplained illness", reports said.

Serum Institute of India said, "We are reviewing the situation and pausing India trials till AstraZeneca restarts the trials. We are following DCGI's instructions and will not be able to comment further on trials."

The Serum Institute of India, which has partnered with Oxford University and AstraZeneca in the development of a coronavirus vaccine, said that it has paused trials of the vaccine in India a day after its UK counterparts announced that they were also stopping trials.

Coronavirus LATEST Updates: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said that the Parliament will go "100 percent digital eventually", in the run up to the Monsoon Session set to begin on 14 September.

"For the first time in the history of Parliament, all members have sent their questions through online medium. We have successfully made 62% of our operations digital," he added.

He said, "All members will undergo COVID-19 testing. Attendance of parliamentarians will be recorded through a mobile app. Session will commence from 14 September. It's challenging for us amid pandemic but we've to prove ourselves to people to whom we are accountable."

The Serum Institute of India, which has partnered with Oxford University and AstraZeneca in the development of a coronavirus vaccine, said that it has paused trials of the vaccine in India a day after its UK counterparts announced that they were also stopping trials.

Serum Institute of India said, "We are reviewing the situation and pausing India trials till AstraZeneca restarts the trials. We are following DCGI's instructions and will not be able to comment further on trials."

The development came after a volunteer in the human trials of the vaccine in the UK developed an "unexplained illness", reports said.

Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the proposed lockdown on 12 September will be cancelled, in view of NEET 2020 examination scheduled on Sunday.

India's COVID-19 mortality rate has dropped to 1.68 percent while the recovery rate is at 77.74 percent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed 20 lakh on 7 August, it went past 30 lakh on 23 August and 40 lakh on 5 September.

With the death of more than 1,100 COVID-19 patients in the past 24 hours, the toll increased from 73,890 to 75,063 on Thursday, according to latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The global COVID-19 toll from the coronavirus passed 900,000 on Wednesday, as worldwide cases crossed 27.7 million.

The United States remained the world's worst-affected country, with deaths exceeding 190,000 and cases exceeding 6.3 million. Brazil is in second place with more than 127,000 deaths followed by India with nearly 74,000 dead.

Wednesday saw India's coronavirus cases cases cross 43 lakh with 89,706 infections being reported between Tuesday and 8 am Wednesday. Durign these 24 hours, the country's recovery rate also inched up to 77.77 percent with 33,98,844 recoveries. However, the search for a vaccine to stem the spread of the virus suffered a setback as trial for the Oxford vaccine candidate by pharma giant AstraZeneca was paused after a UK participant had an adverse reaction to it.

The central drug regulator DCGI has issued a show-cause notice to Serum Institute of India (SII), which had received a go-ahead to conduct phase 2 and phase 3 trials for the same vaccine candidate in India.

Trial for one of COVID-19 vaccine candidates hits a roadblock

The Drugs Controller General of India, Dr V G Somani, in his show-cause notice has asked SII as to why the permission granted for conducting phase 2 and 3 clinical trials of the Oxford vaccine candidate in the country be not suspended till patient safety is established.

"Whereas, Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd, Pune, till now has not informed the Central licensing authority regarding pausing the clinical trial carried out by AstraZeneca in other countries and also not submitted casualty analysis of the reported serious adverse event with the investigational vaccine for the continuation of phase 2 and 3 clinical trials of the subject vaccine in the country in light of the safety concerns," said the show-cause notice accessed by PTI.

The drug regulator also mentioned that the clinical trials have been put on hold across countries where it is conducted, ie, USA, UK, Brazil and South Africa.

Earlier, SII, which has partnered with the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca for manufacturing the Oxford vaccine candidate for COVID-19, had said it was going to continue with the trials in India even after reports came that AstraZeneca has suspended the trial.

"We can''t comment much on the UK trials, but they have been paused for further review and they hope to restart soon," SII said, adding that the country has faced no issues at all with India trials so it is going to go ahead with them.

Delhi reports record new cases; five states account for 62% active cases

The National Capital recorded 4,039 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest single-day spike so far, as the tally breached the two lakh-mark, while the toll from the virus mounted to 4,638, authorities said.

This is the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic that over 4,000 cases have been recorded in Delhi in a day.

The previous highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases was recorded on 23 June. Twenty fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The tally of active cases rose to 23,773 from 22,377 the previous day, it said.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 4,618 on Tuesday.

The news assumes significance in the wake of the fact that Delhi has been reopening in a phased manner with the metro services resuming partially merely two days ago. A report from Wednesday morning said that over 33,000 people travelled in a single day.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ruled out the possibility of another lockdown, stating that the economy of the national capital cannot stay shut till eternity. Dehli education minister Satyendra Jain also said that the COVID-19 pandemic-induced uncertainties has led to a "drastic" drop in the average spend of people, indicating that the immediate focus was on reviving the economy while also trying to curb the spread of the disease.

As for the rest of India, according to the health ministry, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu account for 62 percent of total active coronavirus cases in the country.

Like Delhi, Maharashtra too reported its single-day highest spike of 23,816 new cases taking the total count to 9,67,349. Andhra's total tally reached 5,27,512 with 10,418 new cases while Karnataka recorded a spike of 7,866 cases. Uttar Pradesh reported 6,711 new cases in 24 hours while Tamil Nadu 5,584 cases, taking the tally to 4,80,524.

Of the total 73,890 COVID-19 deaths in India, Maharashtra has reported the maximum at 27,407 followed by 8,012 in Tamil Nadu, 6,680 in Karnataka, 4,618 in Delhi,4,560 in Andhra Pradesh, 4,047 in Uttar Pradesh, 3,677 in West Bengal, 3,133 in Gujarat and 1,990 in Punjab.

So far, 1,609 people have died of COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,164 in Rajasthan, 916 in Telangana, 854 in Haryana, 815 in Jammu and Kashmir, 765 in Bihar, 569 in Odisha, 496 in Jharkhand, 407 in Chhattisgarh, 378 in Assam, 372 in Kerala and 360 in Uttarakhand.

With inputs from PTI