COVID-19 in India and USA in infographics: A visual comparison of the situation in both countries

While the data depicted below is accurate up to 7 September, the death of more than 1,100 COVID-19 patients in the past 24 hours saw India's toll increase from 73,890 to 75,063 on Thursday, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Here is a comparison of the coronavirus situation in India and the US.

The global COVID-19 toll from the coronavirus passed 900,000 on Wednesday, as worldwide cases crossed 27.7 million.

The United States remained the world's worst-affected country, with deaths exceeding 190,000 and cases exceeding 6.3 million. Brazil is in second place with more than 127,000 deaths followed by India with nearly 74,000 dead.

Wednesday saw India's coronavirus cases cases cross 43 lakh with 89,706 infections being reported between Tuesday and 8 am on Wednesday. During these 24 hours, the country's recovery rate also inched up to 77.77 percent with 33,98,844 recoveries.