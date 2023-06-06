Coromandel Express passes through accident spot 4 days after train crash

Days after the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express was involved in a triple train accident near Bahanagar Bazar station in Odisha’s Balasore district, the down train from Chennai crossed the accident site at 30kmph on Tuesday.

As the train passed through, a sizeable number of onlookers witnessed the locomotive chug through the distance.

More than 70 trains including Vande Bharat Express have so far crossed through Bahanaga Bazar Station since both the up and down lines were restored on Sunday night.

The CBI has on Tuesday taken over the Balasore GRP case No. 64 registered by Odisha Police.

Khurda Road Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Rinkesh Ray said on Monday of the 278 bodies, 177 have been identified while the unclaimed bodies have been kept in six different hospitals.

Roy said the Railways has deployed people in states such as Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to locate any missing person.

He said the bodies will be preserved in a scientific manner.

The Odisha government on Tuesday revised the death toll in the Balasore train crash to 288. Speaking to reporters, Chief Secretary PK Jena said, 275 deaths were confirmed till Monday, and after verification of bodies, the figure was raised to 288. Jena said that 205 bodies of the total 288 have been identified so far and handed over to their families.

The remaining 83 bodies were kept at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar and other hospitals for identification, he said. “We have received many queries on the helpline numbers released by the government. We are optimistic that all bodies will be identified,” Jena said. He said the state government was bearing the cost of treatment of the injured, and transportation of bodies to respective destinations.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik sanctioned Rs 1.95 crore for ex-gratia payment to the families of 39 deceased persons from Odisha.

According to the government, Rs 5 lakh will be given to the kin of each deceased persons as ex-gratia. The money was being provided from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

With inputs from agencies

