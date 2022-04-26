Corbevax, Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine, gets DCGI's emergency use authorisation for children aged 5-12

The DCGI has also given restricted emergency use authorisation to Covaxin, manufactured by Hyderabad based pharmaceutical company - Bharat Biotech, for children between 6 and 12 years

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), the country's drug regulator, has on Tuesday, granted emergency use authorisation for Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax for children aged between five to 12.

Corbevax is currently being used to inoculate children against COVID-19 in the age group of 12 to 14.

The approval by the DCGI comes following the recommendations by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

On 21 April, 2022, the SEC had recommended Corbevax for emergency use in children aged 5 years and above, making it the second vaccine to be backed for use in children below 12 years.

DCGI has also given restricted emergency use authorisation to Covaxin, manufactured by Hyderabad based pharmaceutical company - Bharat Biotech, for children between 6 and 12 years.

The India's drug regulator has also granted emergency use authorisation to ZycovD (Zydus Cadila vaccine) for children above 12 years and emergency use authorisation to Corbevax for children between 5 and 12 years, news agency ANI mentioned its sources as saying.

The approval for emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines for children between 5 and 12 years comes as a big boost to the government's effort to protect the younger population against the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The risk of being infected by COVID-19 in children has increased after the schools have started reopening gradually and kids from various places are coming to attend the classes. Though not many cases have been reported among children in the country, but the fear among parents is inevitable.

As per health experts, common symptoms of COVID-19 are not much different from others. It includes fever, cough, difficulty in breathing, loose motion, sore throat, rhinorrhea/nasal block, body ache, loss of smell and taste.

