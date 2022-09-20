Cops go nuts as thieves steal 4000 bolts from bridge in Haryana
The company which constructed the bridge has registered a complaint at a police station in Yamunanagar
Yamunanagar: An incident of theft was reported from Haryana’s Yamunanagar area, where around 4,000 nuts and bolts were stolen from the bridge built on Saharanpur-Panchkula National Highway-344, police said.
The matter came to light after an authority engineer inspected the bridge, informed SHO Sadar Dinesh Kumar.
“At present, no written complaint has been given to police from NHAI,” Kumar said.
Haryana | An incident of theft of around 4000 nut bolts from the bridge built on Saharanpur-Panchkula NH-344 in Yamunanagar was reported after an authority engineer inspected the bridge. At present, no written complaint has been given to police from NHAI: SHO Sadar Dinesh Kumar pic.twitter.com/GOfi04k77G
— ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2022
According to reports, the company which constructed the bridge has registered a complaint at a police station in Yamunanagar.
Police is further investigating the matter.
(With inputs from ANI)
