New Delhi: India in its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) is committed to creating an additional carbon sink of 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent through additional forest and tree cover by 2030, Union Minister for Environment Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav mentioned at COP27 climate conference on Tuesday.

‘We see the tremendous potential mangroves have for mitigation of growing GHG concentration in the atmosphere. Studies have shown that mangrove forests can absorb four to five times more carbon emissions than landed tropical forests.It has also been revealed that mangroves can act as buffer for Ocean acidification and act as sink for micro-plastics,’ he further added.

Speaking at the event, Bhupender Yadav said,“ Mangroves are one of the most productive ecosystems of the world. This tidal forest tidal forest supports a variety of species, prevents coastal erosion, sequestering the carbon and provides a living for millions of people besides harboring array of faunal elements in its habitat.’

On the launch of MAC for the conservation of mangroves with cross-boundary cooperation to achieve intentional climate goals, Yadav mentioned that, ‘India also feel that Integration of mangroves into the national REDD+, Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation programs are the need of the hour’.

India can contribute to the global knowledge base due to its extensive experience in mangrove restoration, studies on ecosystem valuation and carbon sequestration and can also benefit from associating with other nations regarding cutting-edge solutions and generating appropriate financial instruments for mangrove conservation and restoration, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav added.

He further said that India is committed to the conservation and restoration of natural ecosystems and has strong commitments towards the conservation and management of mangroves, ANI reported.

Mangroves are distributed in the tropical and sub-tropical regions of the world and are found in 123 countries. Mangroves are among the most carbon-rich forests in the tropics. They account for 3 per cent of carbon sequestered by the world’s tropical forests.

