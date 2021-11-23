Cop rescues priest in Andhra Pradesh by jumping into gushing flood waters; watch viral video here

A traffic cop risked his own life to save a priest of Kodavalur Shiva temple in Nellore district, who was stuck in the flood waters

In times of disaster and travesty, it is often human beings who come to each other's need. A video of policeman saving a man’s life is garnering on social media by the people.

As heavy downpour ravaged several areas of Andhra Pradesh recently, a priest at the Kodavalur Shiva temple in Nellore district was stuck in the flood waters. A traffic cop risked his own life to the priest.

The Andhra Pradesh Police, on its official Twitter handle, shared the video that captured the bravery of Traffic Circle Inspector Sri Nayak.

According to the Andhra Pradesh Police, the priest was riding his bike at Venkateswarapuram bridge when the floodwaters swept him away. As he was shouting for help, "Traffic CI Sri Nayak dared to bring the priest safely,” as per the tweet.

Nayak braved the turbulent waters and reached out to the priest using a rope. During the rescue, the cop also boosted the morale of the priest as floodwater lashed at them. He held the old man tight and ensured that he did not lose his grip of the rope. The priest turned emotional and thanked Nayak for rescuing him.

The Director General of Police (DGP) of Andhra Pradesh, Gautam Sawang, also appreciated CI Nayak for the valiant rescue and praised him for discharging his duties in the service of the public.

The video since being shared has garnered over 7,000 views and also accumulated hundreds of comments. Many users commended the cop on his bravery and asked that he be rewarded for his selfless act.

Others saluted Nayak for the good deed that he had performed.

Andhra Pradesh was hit by flash floods on 21 November in which at least 31 people lost their lives. The main rail routes remained cut off due to the floodwater. The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains till 26 November in parts of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

