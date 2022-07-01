Cop hurt after bomb brought for probe goes off in crowded Patna civil court

Investigation is on to find out whether the bombs were properly defused before being brought to the court, said Sabiul Haq, the SHO of Pirbahore police station

A crude bomb went off inside the crowded Patna Civil Court on Friday, injuring a police officer who had brought the explosive for investigation purpose.

Sub Inspector Umakant Rai's right hand was injured. However, no other injuries were reported, said Senior Superintendent of Police Patna, Manavjit Singh Dhillon.

“The injured SI is posted at Kadam Kuan police station. Some crude bombs were seized in his area recently and he had brought these to the court as part of normal investigation procedure,” said Sabiul Haq, the SHO of the Pirbahore police station under which the site of the incident falls.

"A few days ago, gunpowder was recovered in Patel hostel, Patna University. We took it to court to seek permission for further probe...," he added.

Rai was carrying the bombs in a box which he placed on the table of the assistant prosecution officer concerned when the explosion took place. Bystanders said they initially thought the sound was of a tyre burst which is common in the area which remains choc-a-bloc with vehicular traffic. However, they realised what had happened upon spotting Rai, covered in soot and writhing in pain.

Investigations were on to find out whether the bombs were properly defused before being brought to the court, said the Pirbahore SHO.

The intelligence bureau had expressed concerns over more chaos over the Agnipath scheme, following which the Patna Police on Saturday raided Patel Hostel in connection with the same.

During the raid, a huge quantity of bomb-making goods, ammo sutli and cans were recovered from the hostel premises. The police have reasons to believe that the goods were supposedly used for or kept to be used for making bombs. An investigation into the matter is underway.

A case was registered against unknown students at Kadamkuan police station in Patna in connection with the same. Raids were conducted in all the hostels of Patna University, Patel Hostel and Saidpur Hostel by the police.

With input from agencies

