'Cooperative model is middle path that succeeds,' says Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah on Monday said that the cooperative model is the middle path between the two models adopted in the last 100 years by different countries in the world, and it is the mode that succeeds.

"In last 100 years, different countries adopted two models - communism and capitalism. But I can say it definitively that the Cooperative model is the middle path, it is a model that succeeds," Shah said while speaking at an event organised to celebrate the 100th International Day of Cooperatives.

The Union Home Minister said, "We have done a lot in the last 100 years. Now, we have to move forward with a resolution to do much better in the next 100 years".

Noting that there may be several drawbacks, ups and downs, growth, development and many more in the journey of 100 years, however, Shah said he was happy and felt proud of whatever we could do in this movement despite all kinds of odds in the long journey.

"We have reached a certain destination. The work of establishing a foundation has been over. And I believe if we could be able to construct a building on this foundation based on principles of Cooperatives, it could give a great economic model not only for India but also for the whole world."

"As we are now celebrating 75th year of independence this year. We should take a resolution that cooperatives would be at their peak when India would celebrate 100 years of independence," said the Union Cooperative Minister.

The minister gave the example of IFCO, Amul and KPIBHCO and how they have set their position among 300 successful Cooperative societies across the world, and said "we (government) are ready to do everything for the development and welfare of Cooperatives, you just start working".

Mentioning that around 8.5 lakh cooperative societies are run across India and 51 per cent of them are in villages, the minister also assured that our Cooperative societies will help in taking organic produces of farmers into world market.

To keep transparency, the minister said there will be a database of Cooperatives and that the government will work on its expansion.

