'Contempt of RS': Two TMC MPs file privilege motion against ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi

Gogoi said in an interview that he is a nominated member of the RS, not governed by any party whip

Two Trinamool Congress MPSs have filed a privilege motion against the former Supreme Court Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi for his remarks during an interview on NDTV. In remarks that led to this row, Gogoi had said that he attends the RS when he feels like doing so.

According to Indian Express, at least 10 other parliamentarians, from different parties, are expected to move similar motions.

Gogoi said in the aforementioned interview that he goes to the RS when he feels like when he thinks there are matters of importance on which he should speak. He went on to say that he is a nominated member, not governed by any party whip.

Since he joined the House in March 2020, he has only attended it six times. Monday was the seventh instance when he came to Parliament, The Hindu said in a report.

Alleging that the nominated member's remarks 'undermine the dignity of the house', TMC MPs Jawahar Sircar and Mausam Noor have filed the motion.

On being asked about joining the RS, Gogoi said, “What is this magic about RS? I would have been better off in terms of pay, emoluments if I had been a chairman of a tribunal.”

India Express said in a report that during the interview, aired on December 9, Gogoi was asked about his attendance in Parliament. The former CJI had cited Covid curbs and discomfort with the lack of social distancing and seating arrangements.

