Construction for Viraat Ramayan Mandir set to begin: All you need to know about world's largest Hindu temple

The construction work for Viraat Ramayan Mandir is set to begin in Bihar’s Kesaria, East Champaran district. Expected to be the world’s largest Hindu temple once completed, the Viraat Ramayan Mandir will have a longevity of 250 years, not 100 years as planned earlier.

The construction work for Viraat Ramayan Mandir is set to begin in Bihar’s Kesaria, East Champaran district.

Expected to be the world’s largest Hindu temple once completed, the Viraat Ramayan Mandir will have a longevity of 250 years, not 100 years as planned earlier.

The temple will be built on the Ram Janaki Path connecting Ayodhya with Janakpur.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming grand Hindu temple, a first of its kind in Bihar:

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar first unveiled the temple model at Patna’s Mahavir Mandir in November 2013.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the project got delayed due to objections raised by the Cambodian government.

The Cambodian government claimed that the proposed temple’s design was a replica of the world-famous Angkor Wat temple. The 12th century temple is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

As per the Hindustan Times report, trust secretary Kunal, a retired IPS officer, said that with all the issues resolved now following some design modifications and several rounds of talks, the work will begin with pace within a couple of months.

“The trust has already acquired 100 acres and 25 acres are in the pipeline with money paid. We have also obtained the clearance from the Green Tribunal. As we now want to build it with the latest technology that could ensure higher longevity, we will revise the tender,” he added in the same report.

Overtaking Angkor Wat in grandeur, Viraat Ramayan Mandir will stand at a towering height of 270 feet and boast of a hall with a seating capacity for 20,000.

With a budget of Rs 500 crore, the temple will be built at Janaki Nagar near Kesaria with some design modifications after the Cambodian government’s objection.

The project, led by Mahavir Mandir Trust, was first proposed as Viraat Angkot Wat Ram Mandir in Bihar’s Hajipur. However, the project was moved to East Champaran district after the temple trust was allotted land there.

The temple structure will have 13 domes and the main temple with the grand hall will house the statues of Lord Ram, Sita, their sons Lav and Kush, and guru Valmiki.

The Shiva temple in the complex will have the world’s largest shiv ling with 250 metric tonne weight, 33 feet height and 33 feet width. It will be the first of the 18 temples to be completed.

The shiv ling is being made at Mahabalipuram and will be transported to Kesaria.

Built in the tradition of South-East Asian temples, it will have layers instead of floors. The temple trust’s website mentions that one will have to walk around a kilometre on the first layer to see four temples with spires in four corners.

Visitors will be able to watch the marvels of the epic Ramayan through electronic gadgets.

With inputs from agencies

