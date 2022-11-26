Constitution Day is celebrated each year in India on 26 November to mark the adoption of the Constitution of India. The Indian Constitution is the longest-written constitution on the globe. It offers a framework for governing the country while keeping in mind the social, religious, and cultural diversity of the nation. The constitution of India is termed as, ‘of the people, for the people, and by the people’. The Preamble of the Indian Constitution declares India to be a sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic, republic, and welfare state which is committed to securing justice, liberty and equality for individuals. The Indian Constitution provides us with fundamental rights along with fundamental duties.

History

The Constitution Assembly adopted the Indian Constitution on 26 November 1949 and became effective on 26 January 1950.

The Ministry Of Social Justice and Empowerment announced the Centre’s decision to observe 26 November as Constitution Day in 2015 to promote constitutional values among citizens of the country.

Significance

Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar was the Chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Constituent Assembly, and he played a crucial role in the framing of the Indian Constitution. Dr Ambedkar was the first Minister of Law and Justice in the country. To celebrate Constitution Day, the Preamble of the Constitution is read out in government offices and schools across India.

All you need to know

Ahead of Constitution Day, the Department of School Education and Literacy put out a notice in which it asked all the schools and pre-university colleges to celebrate Constitution Day on 26 November. The students would be reading the Preamble of the Constitution. As per the circular, the reading of Preamble has to be done at 11 am and everyone is required to follow the timing. The schools and colleges have been asked by the department to organise various activities like debates, quizzes, and essay writing on Constitution for students.

Meanwhile, the government has been asked by the Karnataka State School Development and Monitoring Committees Coordination Forum to make sure that the commemoration of this day is effective. The forum stated that the school libraries should be provided with at least 5 sets of the Constitution book by the government.

