Constitution Day 2020: Amit Shah, Venkaiah Naidu pay tribute to 'greatest strength of India's unity'

The Constituent Assembly of India had adopted the Constitution on 26 November, 1949, with the day coming into effect in 1950

Samwidhan Diwas or Constitution Day celebrated annually in India on 26 November commemorates the adoption of the Constitution in India. The President Ram Nath Kovind led the nation in reading the Preamble to the Constitution of India to mark the day.

President Ram Nath Kovind leads the nation in reading the Preamble to the Constitution of India on #ConstitutionDay today pic.twitter.com/Lke8FyIveZ — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020

Indian Constitution is the longest in the world and declared India as a sovereign, socialist, secular and democratic republic and aims to secure justice, liberty, equality to all citizens and promote fraternity to maintain unity and integrity of the nation.

On the occasion of Constitution Day, a number of politicians tweeted marking the day. The Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu wrote, "On this important day, let us all reaffirm our faith in the principles enshrined in the constitution and make India the nation that our founding fathers had envisioned."

On this important day, let us all reaffirm our faith in the principles enshrined in the constitution and make India the nation that our founding fathers had envisioned.#ConstitutionDay #ConstitutionAt71 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) November 26, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted that India's constitution is the greatest strength of its unity and development, while Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal said that the Constitution is the heart, soul and guiding light of India's democracy.

भारत की एकता और विकासशीलता की सबसे बड़ी शक्ति हमारा प्रगतिशील संविधान है। आज संविधान दिवस पर भारतीय संविधान के शिल्पी बाबासाहेब जी को नमन करता हूँ। मोदी सरकार देश के महापुरुषों के स्वप्न और संविधान के अनुरूप देश के हर वर्ग को सामाजिक और आर्थिक न्याय दिलाने के प्रति संकल्पित है। pic.twitter.com/UKgZkTJ0F4 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 26, 2020

Greetings on #ConstitutionDay. We, the people of India, adopted the Constitution on this day in 1949. It is the heart, soul & guiding light of our democracy. Today, let us all take a pledge to fulfil our fundamental duties for the progress of the nation. pic.twitter.com/9pajQT8nFn — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 26, 2020

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee said the Constituent Assembly gave shape to the democratic framework of India. The official Twitter handle of Congress shared a clip of a speech by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, alongside the caption, "This Constitution Day, we salute the stupendous journey founders of modern India took which resulted in the framing of a historic document which has since been the soul of our nation, our Constitution."

On #ConstitutionDay, homage to Dr BR Ambedkar & the Constituent Assembly who gave shape to the democratic framework of India. Let us keep the spirit of our Constitution alive - Sovereignty, Socialism, Secularist, Democratic, Republic, Justice, Liberty, Fraternity, and Equality — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 26, 2020

This #ConstitutionDay, we salute the stupendous journey founders of modern India took - starting from this speech by Pt. Nehru & culminating on this day in 1949 - which resulted in the framing of a historic document which has since been the soul of our nation, our Constitution. pic.twitter.com/pzKSDbo6sM — Congress (@INCIndia) November 26, 2020

Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot urged that we "reaffirm our commitment towards democratic ideals and values enshrined in constitution". Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu tweeted that everyone should pledge to uphold the values of the Constitution of India that guarantees equal rights to all and promise to fulfil fundamental duties of protecting and preserving the unity and integrity of the country.

Greetings on the #ConstitutionDay & tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar, who chaired drafting committee of the Constituent Assembly & all the members. Let us reaffirm our commitment towards democratic ideals & values enshrined in constitution & renew our pledge to preserve & protect them. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 26, 2020

Chief Minister @capt_amarinder Singh led #PunjabGovernment greets the people of the nation on #ConstitutionDay also known as #NationalLawDay. The day is being celebrated every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India. pic.twitter.com/aadp1MzgU8 — CMO Punjab (@CMOPb) November 26, 2020

Greetings to all on #ConstitutionDay. Let us pledge today to uphold the values that our Constitution guarantees of equal rights to all citizens. Let us also promise to fulfill our fundamental duties to preserve and protect the unity and integrity of our country. pic.twitter.com/eyMvh8oWQf — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) November 26, 2020

Meghalaya Police tweeted their tribute to the founding fathers of the nation.

On #ConstitutionDay, we pay tribute to the founding fathers of our Constitution for giving us the guiding light & the cornerstone of our Democracy! We must work in unison to preserve the values of Unity and Harmony, imbibed in the Constitution. pic.twitter.com/ud6O2BVQz9 — Meghalaya Police (@MeghalayaPolice) November 26, 2020

