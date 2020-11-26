India

Constitution Day 2020: Amit Shah, Venkaiah Naidu pay tribute to 'greatest strength of India's unity'

The Constituent Assembly of India had adopted the Constitution on 26 November, 1949, with the day coming into effect in 1950

FP Trending November 26, 2020 14:41:09 IST
The Constitution of India. AFP

Samwidhan Diwas or Constitution Day celebrated annually in India on 26 November commemorates the adoption of the Constitution in India. The President Ram Nath Kovind led the nation in reading the Preamble to the Constitution of India to mark the day.

Indian Constitution is the longest in the world and declared India as a sovereign, socialist, secular and democratic republic and aims to secure justice, liberty, equality to all citizens and promote fraternity to maintain unity and integrity of the nation.

On the occasion of Constitution Day, a number of politicians tweeted marking the day. The Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu wrote, "On this important day, let us all reaffirm our faith in the principles enshrined in the constitution and make India the nation that our founding fathers had envisioned."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted that India's constitution is the greatest strength of its unity and development, while Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal said that the Constitution is the heart, soul and guiding light of India's democracy.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee said the Constituent Assembly gave shape to the democratic framework of India. The official Twitter handle of Congress shared a clip of a speech by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, alongside the caption, "This Constitution Day, we salute the stupendous journey founders of modern India took which resulted in the framing of a historic document which has since been the soul of our nation, our Constitution."

Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot urged that we "reaffirm our commitment towards democratic ideals and values enshrined in constitution". Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu tweeted that everyone should pledge to uphold the values of the Constitution of India that guarantees equal rights to all and promise to fulfil fundamental duties of protecting and preserving the unity and integrity of the country.

Meghalaya Police tweeted their tribute to the founding fathers of the nation.

The Constituent Assembly of India had adopted the Constitution on 26 November, 1949, with the day coming into effect in 1950. On 19 November, 2015, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment notified the decision of the Government of India to celebrate 26 November as 'Constitution Day'.

Updated Date: November 26, 2020 14:41:09 IST

