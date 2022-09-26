Constitution bench hearings of Supreme Court to be live-streamed from Tuesday

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India will live-stream constitutional bench hearings from Tuesday, 27 September. The move comes four years after the Supreme Court had passed an order, on 26 September, 2018, allowing for proceedings on cases of national importance in India’s top court to be live-streamed.

Constitution Bench hearings of the Supreme Court to be live-streamed from tomorrow, 27th September. pic.twitter.com/Vb4ok8bKdG — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2022

The 2018 order awaited implementation despite the top court saying that the streaming of proceedings is in principle an extension of the principle of open court.

A full court decision was taken to open the live-stream from Supreme Court for the telecast of certain cases, earlier this month, reported moneycontrol.

Initially, the proceedings will be telecasted live on YouTube with the webcast scheduled to move over to a platform set up by the Supreme Court, the Chief Justice of India U U Lalit said on Monday.

Supreme Court’s e-committee in 2021 had laid down rules with respect to live-streaming and recording of proceedings of the court. The judicial system had then adopted a virtual system of hearings owing to the pandemic.

To set the stage, ceremonial proceedings on the last working day of then Chief Justice of India NV Ramana were telecast live on 26 August.

The move, upon the implementation, would enable the public to watch live important cases like EWS quota case, Article 370 abrogation case, that are to be listed for hearing after Dussehra break.

Notably, a constitution bench is a name given to the benches of the constitutional courts that consist of at least five judges of the court which sit to decide any case “involving a substantial question of law as to the interpretation” of the Constitution of India or “for the purpose of hearing any reference” made by the President under Article 143.

Further, as many as six High Courts have already been live-streaming their proceedings with Gujarat High Court taking the lead.

With imputs from ANI and moneycontrol

