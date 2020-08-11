CLAT 2020 for UG, PG courses to be held on 7 September; admit cards to be issued two weeks before exam

CLAT is a national level entrance exam for admission into the undergraduate and post graduate law programmes offered by the 22 National Law Universities

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 for undergraduate and post graduate candidates will take place on 7 September.

The new dates were released after a meeting was held by the general body of the Consortium of National Law Universities, the body that conducts the exams, on Monday. "The CLAT 2020 examination for both UG and PG candidates will be held on 7 September, 2020 from 2 pm to 4 pm,” read the official notice. The general body reviewed the "precautionary measures taken in the context of the COVID 19 pandemic" and decided on the "feasible" date.

CLAT is a national level entrance exam for admission into the undergraduate and post graduate law programmes offered by the 22 National Law Universities (NLUs) in the country. The exam will be held through a centre-based online test.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the admit cards will be issued to the candidates two weeks before the exam through the official site of CLAT. These will work as movement passes that will allow candidates to move between containment zones on the day of the exam to travel to their examination centres.

The report added that the personnel at the entry gate will be equipped with thermo guns and sufficient staff, centre administrators and invigilators with face masks and hand gloves will be deployed as well. Candidates with fever or COVID symptoms will not be permitted inside the exam venue and a separate isolation lab will be set up to accommodate such candidates. The isolation lab staff will be provided with PPE kits.

The Consortium has instructed that no candidate will be allowed to enter the halls without masks. Moreover, "appropriate respiratory etiquette" shall be maintained at all times during the examination.

Earlier, the CLAT 2020 was scheduled to be held on 22 August, after which the Consortium of National Law Universities had postponed the exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic, till new dates were announced. The initial date for the CLAT 2020 was on 10 May.