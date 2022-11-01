Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar writes to Delhi LG, makes big allegations against AAP leader Satyendar Jain

New Delhi: A letter from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, lodged in East Delhi’s Mandoli Jail, has led to an uproar in Delhi’s political circles. In this hand-written letter, Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is battling allegations of fraud of Rs 200 crore, has made very serious allegations against Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar has said in the letter that Satyendra Jain has taken Rs 10 crore from him as protection money. Along with this, the Director General of Prisons Sandeep Goyal has been accused of taking crores of rupees as bribes. AAP leader Satyendar Jain himself is lodged at the Tihar Jail in Delhi due to money laundering charges.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar letter to Delhi LG

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, accused of money laundering lodged in Delhi’s Mandoli Jail, has made a very serious allegation that he had given Satyendra Jain a total of Rs 10 crore as protection money.

After this, the priblems of Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, who is lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail due to money laundering charges, seem to be increasing.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar has also alleged that he has given twelve and a half crore rupees to the Director General of Prisons Sandeep Goel as protection money. It has not been disclosed whether Sukesh gave such a huge amount in cash or through electronic transactions.

Sukesh also accused Satyendra Jain of harassment

Sukesh also said that he has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court and has demanded an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Along with this, conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has also accused Satyendra Jain of harassing and pressurizing him to withdraw the petition through the Director General of Prisons.

Uproar in Delhi politics

After this allegation, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has attacked the Arvind Kejriwal government. BJP media cell head Amit Malviya has said that Satyendra Jain has also been involved in recovery. Not only this, BJP leaders have attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government over corruption.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.