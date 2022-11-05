Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar says AAP’s Satyendar Jain, former DG of Tihar threatened him after letter to Delhi LG

New Delhi: Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in an explosive letter on Saturday, written allegedly to his lawyer, claimed that former Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain and former Tihar Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel have been threatening him after his complaint to Delhi LG V K Saxena emerged in the public domain.

In his letter, Chandrashekhar said, “Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain & ex-Tihar DG are threatening me after my complaint to Delhi’s LG went public.” The jailed conman, had written to Delhi Lt Governor Saxena alleging that AAP leader Satyendar Jain had “extorted” nearly Rs 10 crore from him in 2019 to ensure his safety in prison.

Chandrashekhar alleged that Jain had told him to pay Rs 1.50 crore to Goel, who, he said, was a loyal associate of his. A total of Rs 10 crore was paid to Jain, and Rs 12.50 crore to the former DG (Prisons), he had written in his earlier letter.

The conman, who is currently in Mandoli jail in connection with a Rs 200 crore money laundering case, had submitted his earlier letter to the LG on October 8 through his advocate Ashok K Singh, making the initial allegations against the AAP leader.

In Saturday’s letter to his lawyer, Chandrashekhar claimed that he gave more than Rs 50 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party which in turn had promised to nominate him to Rajya Sabha and after that AAP chief Kejriwal attended a dinner party with Jain hosted by Chandrashekhar in 2016.

“Kejriwal Ji why did you force me to bring 20-30 individuals to contribute Rs 500 crore to the party in return for seats,” reads Chandrasekhar’s letter that has been confirmed by his lawyer. The conman has also indicated that he has submitted another complaint to the LG on Thursday elaborating on the allegations of corruption against Kejriwal, Jain and another AAP minister Kailash Gahlot. The Aam Aadmi Party, however, has denied all the allegations levelled by Chandrashekhar.

Days after the conman’s letter to the Delhi LG became public, Goel was transferred from the Tihar Jail on Friday amid accusations of corruption. The 1989-batch AGMUT cadre officer was transferred from Tihar and asked to report to the police headquarters (PHQ) for further orders.

