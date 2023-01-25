Congress veteran AK Antony's son resigns from party after uproar over BBC documentary on PM Modi

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader AK Antony’s son Anil K Antony on Wednesday resigned from all Congress posts following widespread criticism of his tweet against the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Taking to Twitter, he said,”I have resigned from my roles in @incindia @INCKerala. Intolerant calls to retract a tweet, by those fighting for free speech. I refused. @facebook wall of hate/abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on. Redacted resignation letter below.”

I have resigned from my roles in @incindia @INCKerala.Intolerant calls to retract a tweet,by those fighting for free speech.I refused. @facebook wall of hate/abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on. Redacted resignation letter below. pic.twitter.com/0i8QpNIoXW — Anil K Antony (@anilkantony) January 25, 2023

Sharing his resignation letter on Twitter, Anil, who was part of the Congress’s social media cell in Kerala, cited “abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love” in an apparent reference to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

In a portion of the redacted resignation letter, Anil said, “Considering the events from yesterday, I believe it would be appropriate for me to leave all my roles in the Congress – as the Convener of KPCC Digital Media, and as the National Co-coordinator of AICC Social Media and Digital Communications Cell.”

“I am sure that I have my own unique strengths which could have enable me to contribute very effectively to the party in several days. However, by now, I have been made well aware that you, your colleagues, and the coterie around the leadership are only keen to work with a bunch of sycophants and chamchas, who would unquestionably be at your beck and call. This has become the lone criterion of merit,” the letter added

Anil had on Tuesday tweeted that despite large differences with the BJP, those who support and place the views of the British broadcaster and of former UK foreign secretary Jack Straw, the “brain behind the Iraq war” (involving the US-led coalition in 2003) over Indian institutions are setting a dangerous precedence.

Despite large differences with BJP, I think those in 🇮🇳 placing views of BBC, a 🇬🇧 state sponsored channel with a long history of 🇮🇳 prejudices,and of Jack Straw, the brain behind the Iraq war, over 🇮🇳 institutions is setting a dangerous precedence,will undermine our sovereignty. — Anil K Antony (@anilkantony) January 24, 2023

His view was in complete contrast to the stand of the Congress in Kerala, which announced that the documentary would be screened in different parts of the state.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.