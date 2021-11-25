Congress' student wing NSUI clash with cops over National Education Policy in Bhopal
Thousands of students from the Congress students' wing, National Student Union of India (NSUI), clashed with police in Bhopal during a protest against the National Education Policy.
मुख्यमंत्री आवास घेराव में छात्रों की मांगो को उठाने के लिए पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्री @OfficeOfKNath जी, NSUI राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष @Neerajkundan जी के नेतृत्व में उमड़ा ये आक्रोश है मध्यप्रदेश के छात्रों के साथ हुए चलावे व तेजी से बढ़ती बेरोजगारी के खिलाफ#ShikshaBachaoDeshBachao pic.twitter.com/STeGItOrSH
— NSUI (@nsui) November 25, 2021
Chaos ensued in Madhya Pradesh's capital city with incidents of stone-pelting and lathicharge being reported. According to NDTV, police lathi-charged protesters to deter them from marching towards the residence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
The Madhya Pradesh government is set to adopt the National Education Policy announced by the Centre last year. Times Now reports that students claim that members of Scheduled Castes and Tribes were not receiving their scholarships and pointed out other flaws in the new educational system.
Bhopal police allegedly lathi-charged some Congress youth wing leaders after stone-pelting incidents were reported. Batons were deployed by the police when they were unable to stop them at the first barricade.
#WATCH NSUI workers hold protest against the New Education Policy (NEP) in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh pic.twitter.com/JslTQegGRI
— ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2021
As per India Today, the situation is now under control. However, security has been beefed up in the area.
With inputs from agencies
