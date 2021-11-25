Congress' student wing NSUI clash with cops over National Education Policy in Bhopal

Bhopal police allegedly lathi-charged some Congress youth wing leaders after stone-pelting incidents were reported

Thousands of students from the Congress students' wing, National Student Union of India (NSUI), clashed with police in Bhopal during a protest against the National Education Policy.

Chaos ensued in Madhya Pradesh's capital city with incidents of stone-pelting and lathicharge being reported. According to NDTV, police lathi-charged protesters to deter them from marching towards the residence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The Madhya Pradesh government is set to adopt the National Education Policy announced by the Centre last year. Times Now reports that students claim that members of Scheduled Castes and Tribes were not receiving their scholarships and pointed out other flaws in the new educational system.

As per India Today, the situation is now under control. However, security has been beefed up in the area.

