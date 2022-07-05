Kanhaiya Lal a tailor, was recently hacked to death in Udaipur by two men who said in a video posted online that they had avenged an insult to Islam

Jaipur: Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Tuesday accused BJP leaders of making the residence of Kanhaiya Lal a "tourist spot" and gaining political mileage out of the incident.

Khachariyawas, the food and civil supplies minister, said the seriousness of BJP leaders can be understood by the fact that they were enjoying in hotels of Hyderabad when the Udaipur incident happened.

His remarks come on a day BJP state president Satish Poonia met the victim's family. Earlier, BJP leader Kapil Mishra, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also met the victim's kin.

"If the state government had provided security to Kanhaiyalal ji, this situation would not have been created. This murder is the negligence of the state government, police administration, intelligence and home department. The killers should be hanged to give a message to the country and the world," Poonia told reporters in Udaipur.

Hours after Poonia's visit, Congress leaders held a press conference in Jaipur.

"BJP leaders have made Kanhaiya Lal's residence a tourism spot and are working to gain political mileage. The seriousness of BJP leaders can be understood by the fact that they were enjoying in hotels of Hyderabad when the Udaipur incident happened," Khachariyawas told reporters here.

He said now BJP leaders were reaching Udaipur and making all efforts to spoil the atmosphere of Rajasthan.

The minister also hit out at Udaipur BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition, Gulab Chand Kataria. He said it was the responsibility of the MLA to stay in Udaipur and help the government in controlling the situation, but the very next day of the incident, Kataria left for Hyderabad.

The Congress minister also mentioned the Supreme Court reprimanding BJP's suspended leader Nupur Sharma over her remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

"Such incidents are rising in the country and the BJP has not taken any action against Nupur Sharma. It seems that it is a conspiracy of the BJP and the party wants to spoil the country's atmosphere," he said.

State Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra said BJP leaders are only interested in gaining political mileage by spreading religious frenzy.

Talking about the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), he said public representatives of 13 districts which will benefit from the project will meet on Wednesday to pass a resolution in the matter.

