Visuals from the national capital showed Congress workers being detained and put into buses by Delhi Police as they raised slogans in support of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi

Delhi Police have detained Congress workers, supporters sloganeering in support of party leader Rahul Gandhi outside the AICC headquarters in New Delhi ahead of his appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday in the National Herald case.

#WATCH | Delhi Police detain Congress leaders amid sloganeering in support of party leader Rahul Gandhi ahead of his appearance before ED today in the National Herald case. Visuals from outside AICC headquarters, Delhi pic.twitter.com/3MijfyFO4n — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022

The Congress has been planning a mega 'Satyagrah' protest in Delhi but they have now been denied the permission to hold the rally in the capital. The march was planned from the party headquarters to the probe agency office.

Congress leaders, workers and supporters carried out protests in most parts of national capital. Outside the AICC headquarters in the national capital, Congress workers gathered in huge number outside on Monday morning and were seen holding placards in support of Rahul Gandhi.

#WATCH | Congress workers stage protest holding placards in support of party leader Rahul Gandhi ahead of his appearance before ED today in the National Herald case. Visuals from outside AICC headquarters, Delhi pic.twitter.com/1ihNUIr3Qn — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022

Reports said that almost all the top leadership of Congress, the party's two Chief Ministers Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan) and Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh) and its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs were to congregate at the AICC headquarters to protest the ED's summon issued to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Congress workers stage protest holding placards in support of party leader Rahul Gandhi ahead of his appearance before ED today in the National Herald case. Visuals from outside AICC headquarters, Delhi pic.twitter.com/jJrzCsRzYx — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022

There has been a heavy police deployment outside Rahul Gandhi's residence who has been summoned by ED in connection with a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper.

Delhi | Police deployment outside Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's residence ahead of his appearance before ED today in the National Herald case pic.twitter.com/TjvTaubNNe — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022

Also, prohibitory orders have been imposed by the police outside the central agency's office in the capital.

As per reports, Congress leaders and workers have planned protests in Delhi and several other cities.

"'Satya ka Sangram' will continue under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. Even the British could not suppress the voice of Congress during the freedom struggle, then how can this ruling government (BJP)?" said Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Another party leader TS Singh Deo said, "Congress leaders will stay united. Police are being used for a different purpose, but we will continue to carry forward our work."

A Congress worker protesting outside AICC headquarters in Delhi said, "The ruling government is playing the role of 'Raavan'. We want to tell them that Rahul Gandhi is our 'Ram' and we are devoted to him; We will continue our protest till the time Rahul doesn't leave from ED office."

Meanwhile, Sonia Gandhi has been summoned by the ED in this case but the Congress President has sought more time after she tested COVID-19 positive. The agency has now issued her a fresh summons for 23 June.

