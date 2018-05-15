Congress rallies behind Shashi Tharoor after MP is charged with abetment of wife Sunanda Pushkar's suicide

As the Delhi Police charged Congress leader Shashi Tharoor of abetment to suicide in his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death case, many of his party members have come out in support terming it as a "political move".

While Tharoor himself took to Twitter to term the chargesheet as "preposterous" and claim that this move after four years of the incident "does not speak well of the methods or motivations of the Delhi Police"

He also put out another tweet to highlight the "epicaricacy" of those levelling charges against him.

Staying off @Twitter for a while -- one encounters too much epicaricacy! pic.twitter.com/znaj8vUl0R — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 14, 2018

Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram also tweeted in support of Tharoor terming the charges against him as "manufactured".

Charge against @ShashiTharoor is absurd. Investigating agency has manufactured a case out of an unfortunate tragedy. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) May 15, 2018

Meanwhile, Kerala Congress leaders too have openly voiced their support for Tharoor. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president MM Hassan said, "There has been political interference in the case as Tharoor had severally criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Sangh Parivar on various occasions". "It is only the fascists who act in this manner to take on their political rivals. The move is only to cut short the political career of the MP, who represents Thiruvananthapuram in the Lok Sabha," Hassan said, as per a The Times of India report.

Another Congress leader, Milind Deora also rallied behind Tharoor. "Delhi Police has discredited itself by engaging in Shashi Tharoor’s character assassination. If only they’d focus on protecting women instead. Such brazen political vendetta is a sad commentary on today’s politics", Deora said in a tweet.

Former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy was also quick to jump to Tharoor's defence as he tweeted: "This is a politically targeted and articulated charge sheet against Tharoor who is a man of ethics who upholds his values throughout his professional and personal life! This agenda is not going to withstand and serve their intention to tarnish him".

Even the All India Mahila Congress remarked in a tweet on its official handle that this such a "maligning and malicous propaganda" is "nothing new country's current political environment" and that the whole party is standing behind Tharoor as he faces a "baseless charge for political purposes".

Apart from the support from his party members, Tharoor also got supported by senior lawyer and former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member Prashant Bhushan. Bhushan also too to social media to extend his support to Tharoor. "For the Delhi Police to spend four years on the Sunanda Pushkar investigation and then come up with a chargesheet accusing Tharoor of abetment to suicide is pathetic and malafide. Police with top BJP leaders led by Subramanian Swamy and the lapdog media tried their best to make it a case of murder", Bhushan tweeted.