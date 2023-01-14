Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Santokh Singh Chaudhary was walking along with Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra when he collapsed after suffering a heart attack. He was taken to a hospital in Phagwara where he died
New Delhi: Congress MP from Jalandhar Santokh Singh Chaudhary died on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, senior party leader Partap Singh Bajwa said. Chaudhary was taken to a hospital in Phagwara where he died.
According to ANI, Singh was walking along with Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra when he collapsed after suffering a heart attack this morning. The Yatra has been suspended for now.
#WATCH | Punjab: Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary was taken to a hospital in an ambulance in Ludhiana, during Bharat Jodo Yatra. Details awaited.
(Earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/upjFhgGxQk
— ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2023
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann offered his condolences, and in a twitter post said, “I am deeply saddened by the untimely death of Congress Member of Parliament from Jalandhar, Santokh Singh Chaudhary. May God rest his soul in peace.”
ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਦੇ ਜਲੰਧਰ ਤੋਂ ਮੈਂਬਰ ਪਾਰਲੀਮੈਂਟ ਸੰਤੋਖ ਸਿੰਘ ਚੌਧਰੀ ਜੀ ਦੀ ਬੇਵਕਤੀ ਮੌਤ ਦਾ ਬੇਹੱਦ ਦੁੱਖ ਹੋਇਆ..ਪ੍ਵਮਾਤਮਾ ਵਿੱਛੜੀ ਰੂਹ ਨੂੰ ਸਕੂਨ ਬਖ਼ਸ਼ੇ ..ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ
— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) January 14, 2023
Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh also tweeted about the MP’s death. “Extremely saddened to hear about the sudden demise of MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary ji due to a heart attack today. My heartfelt condolences are with his entire family in their time of grief. May Waheguru Ji grant eternal peace to the departed soul,” Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted.
Extremely saddened to hear about the sudden demise of MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary ji due to a heart attack today.
My heartfelt condolences are with his entire family in their time of grief. May Waheguru Ji grant eternal peace to the departed soul. pic.twitter.com/LJqQA8avAo
— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) January 14, 2023
Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the untimely passing away of our MP, Shri Santokh Singh Chaudhary. His loss is a great blow to the party and organisation.”
Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the untimely passing away of our MP, Shri Santokh Singh Chaudhary.
His loss is a great blow to the party and organisation.
In this hour of grief, my heart goes out to his family, friends and followers.
May his soul rest in peace.
— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) January 14, 2023
With input from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
‘Will address rise of Chinese Communist party,’ says Kevin McCarthy in inaugural speech as Speaker
McCarthy, 57, was elected the House Speaker in a historic post-midnight 15th ballot on Saturday. He replaced Nancy Pelosi, 82, of the Democratic Party. McCarthy defeated 52-year-old Hakeem Sekou Jeffries by 216 to 212 votes, in the 15th round of votes
Focus on emerging sciences, convert knowledge to bring change to everyday life: PM Modi
Inaugurating the 108th Indian Science Congress, PM Modi stressed on strengthening scientific processes, focus on emerging areas such as quantum technologies, data sciences and development of new vaccines
US House adjourns without choosing speaker as Republicans block Kevin McCarthy
For the first time in a century, Republicans failed to elect a speaker in a nail-biting first three rounds of voting -- given blanket coverage across US television networks