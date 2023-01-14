Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra

New Delhi: Congress MP from Jalandhar Santokh Singh Chaudhary died on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, senior party leader Partap Singh Bajwa said. Chaudhary was taken to a hospital in Phagwara where he died.

According to ANI, Singh was walking along with Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra when he collapsed after suffering a heart attack this morning. The Yatra has been suspended for now.

#WATCH | Punjab: Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary was taken to a hospital in an ambulance in Ludhiana, during Bharat Jodo Yatra. Details awaited. (Earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/upjFhgGxQk — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2023

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann offered his condolences, and in a twitter post said, “I am deeply saddened by the untimely death of Congress Member of Parliament from Jalandhar, Santokh Singh Chaudhary. May God rest his soul in peace.”

ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਦੇ ਜਲੰਧਰ ਤੋਂ ਮੈਂਬਰ ਪਾਰਲੀਮੈਂਟ ਸੰਤੋਖ ਸਿੰਘ ਚੌਧਰੀ ਜੀ ਦੀ ਬੇਵਕਤੀ ਮੌਤ ਦਾ ਬੇਹੱਦ ਦੁੱਖ ਹੋਇਆ..ਪ੍ਵਮਾਤਮਾ ਵਿੱਛੜੀ ਰੂਹ ਨੂੰ ਸਕੂਨ ਬਖ਼ਸ਼ੇ ..ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) January 14, 2023

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh also tweeted about the MP’s death. “Extremely saddened to hear about the sudden demise of MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary ji due to a heart attack today. My heartfelt condolences are with his entire family in their time of grief. May Waheguru Ji grant eternal peace to the departed soul,” Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted.

Extremely saddened to hear about the sudden demise of MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary ji due to a heart attack today. My heartfelt condolences are with his entire family in their time of grief. May Waheguru Ji grant eternal peace to the departed soul. pic.twitter.com/LJqQA8avAo — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) January 14, 2023

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the untimely passing away of our MP, Shri Santokh Singh Chaudhary. His loss is a great blow to the party and organisation.”

Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the untimely passing away of our MP, Shri Santokh Singh Chaudhary. His loss is a great blow to the party and organisation. In this hour of grief, my heart goes out to his family, friends and followers. May his soul rest in peace. — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) January 14, 2023

With input from agencies

