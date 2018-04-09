Congress leaders caught feasting before Rajghat fast; Sambit Patra terms Rahul Gandhi-led event 'farce'

Rahul Gandhi-led Congress' fast in Delhi's Rajghat has turned into an embarrassment for Congress after images of Congress leaders feasting on "chole bhature" emerged soon after 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused Jagdish Tytler and Sajjan Kumar being forced to leave the venue.

Tytler reportedly left Rajghat soon after Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, also an accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case was allegedly told to leave the venue as well. Reports claimed that Congress didn't want to attract any undue attention during the hunger strike, and therefore, the two Congress leaders were told to leave the venue.

Patra was quick to link the two senior Congress leaders leaving the venue as an acceptance of guilt from Congress over the party's alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

"They talk about fighting against violence, but somehow Congress truth has come out right in front of Gandhiji in Rajghat. The way the environment was created and the way Tytler and Kumar were told to leave, is an admission of guilt."

Tytler, however, denied the reports saying, "I was not told to leave."

Patra also termed Congress as the "only danga master" of the country. "Rahul Gandhi talking about non-violence is a farce, it's not fast," Patra added during a press conference on Monday.

Patra also ridiculed Gandhi for his criticism of BJP of maintaining an anti-Dalit stand, saying BJP has always respected BR Ambedkar. "We don't only love Ambedkarji, we also read Ambedkarji's work," Patra said, while reading out Ambedkar's resignation letter from the Jawaharlal Nehru Cabinet.

Tytler and Kumar leaving Rajghat, however, is not the only controversy that has surrounded Congress's anti-government fast. Soon after Patra's press conference, BJP leader Harish Khurana tweeted an image where Maken is seen feasting on chole and puris along with Congress leaders Arvinder Singh Lovely, and Yusuf Ansari among others.

Although the image was tweeted from an unverified account, it was circulated across social media and television news channels on Monday.

वहाँ रे हमारे कांग्रिस के नेता,लोगों को राज घाट पर अनशन के लिए बुलाया है और ख़ुद एक रेस्तराँ में बैठ कर छोले भटूरे के मज़े ले रहे हो ।

सही बेफ़क़ूफ बनाते हो । pic.twitter.com/gp2pIYsdOb — Harish Khurana (@HarishKhuranna) April 9, 2018

The images circulated over social media has become a laughing stock for Congress, which is planning to corner the government ahead of BJP's 12 April fast.

Meanwhile, Lovely admitted to having feasted on chole bhature, however, he clarified that the images were taken at 8 am while the fast was expected to begin at 10.30 am.

News18 quoted ANI as saying: "Photograph was taken before 8 AM, this is symbolic fast from 10.30 am to 4.30 pm. It is not an indefinite hunger strike. Instead of properly running the country, they (BJP) concentrate on what we eat."

https://twitter.com/CNNnews18/status/983269716482404352

Congress party units across India are all geared up to observe a fast today to protest against the NDA government at the Centre and to promote peace and harmony.

The party had announced its plans to hold the fast last week, citing several issues such as the Supreme Court order diluting SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the washed Budget Session in the Parliament while accusing the NDA government of not allowing any discussion on any of these issues at the Parliament.

Apart from Delhi's Rajghat, similar fasts are being organised by Congress units in Maharashtra as well. The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee shared a list of leaders across the state, who will hold a hunger strike.