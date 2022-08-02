Congress is my past now, says Jyotiraditya Scindia
'I believe that people should have positive and progressive thinking in life,' said the Union Minister at the 'Amrit Ratna' event of News18 India
New Delhi: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said Congress party is his past now and he believes that people should have positive and progressive thinking in life.
Scindia was speaking at the 'Amrit Ratna' event of News18 India.
"I believe that people should have positive and progressive thinking in life. Congress is my past now," said Scindia, adding that he would rather talk about his present and future.
"They (Congress) will have to look after their achievements and difficulties. We have to focus on ourselves," he noted.
On the recently concluded civic body elections in Madhya Pradesh, Scindia said, "Victory and defeat are two aspects of life… If you accept victory, you should also accept defeat. We won the polls in major areas, but faced difficulties in some. We will analyse it."
At the event, Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman of Medanta, was honoured with the 'Amrit Ratna Samman'.
