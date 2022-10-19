Congress is jobless: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai hits back at 'SayCM' campaign

New Delhi: Responding to the Congress’ ‘SayCM’ campaign, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday called the grand old party ‘jobless’.

He said the BJP government in the state led by him believes in the fact that its work should speak for itself and is working for the welfare of the people.

“Let them do, let them do more. They are jobless, so they are doing such things, but we have a responsibility to run the government and do public welfare work. We are reaching out to people through our work. We believe that our work should speak rather than us speaking, and are doing our work,” Bommai said.

He was responding to a question on Congress’ ‘SayCM’ campaign.

What is the ‘Say CM’ campaign?

The Congress in Karnataka today announced the launch of ‘SayCM’ campaign, with ‘SayCM QR code’, targeting Bommai and the BJP government over alleged unfulfilled promises made by the governing party in its 2018 poll manifesto.

The campaign website, which also contains the official campaign song of the Congress’ Nim Hatra Idya Uttara?’ (Do you have an answer?) campaign, lists all the questions that the party has asked the ruling BJP so far, the KPCC said in a release.

“BJP failed to fulfill 90% of the 613 promises made in its election manifesto”, Karnataka Congress tweeted.

The ‘SayCM’ campaign follows the Congress’ recent ‘PayCM’ campaign targeting Bommai and his government over graft allegations.

The ‘SayCM’ QR code that has been launched looks similar to ‘PayCM’ with CM Bommai’s face, but will take the user to ‘SayCM.com’

Congress in late September launched the ‘PayCM’ QR code, which when scanned took the user to a website called 40 per cent Sarkara. The website alleged that the Bommai-led BJP government was charging a 40 per cent commission in developmental works in the state.

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.