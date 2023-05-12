Congress has RSS phobia, BJP on CM Gehlot’s ‘fascists’ remark

Hitting back at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for calling the BJP and the RSS “fascist”, Rajasthan BJP president CP Joshi said that the Congress leader has an “RSS phobia” and that is why he makes such statements.

“The Congress has a phobia of the RSS, so its leaders keep making baseless allegations against the RSS,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

This comes in response to the statement made by the CM a day before. Gehlot on Thursday lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) over the Supreme Court verdict on Maharashtra political crisis and said that they are not concerned about it.

Joshi said Ashok Gehlot’s party MLAs accuse him of being a “fascist”.

“Sangh workers always play their role in society with devotion like a soldier without any discrimination while the Congress is nothing more than a scattered organisation dedicated to one family,” he said.

Honouring terrorists and cursing patriots are the reason for the Congress’ downfall, he said.

Joshi said the Chief Minister should introspect because his party MLAs accuse him of being a “fascist”.

“He calls himself Gandhi of Mewar but his entire five years were spent in the fight for the chair. He is afraid of his defeat in the 2023 elections, therefore Gehlot is saying anything to get noticed by Rahul Gandhi,” he said.

