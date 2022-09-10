'Congress has a long history of being anti-Hindu', says BJP on Rahul Gandhi's video with George Ponnaiah

A video clip of Rahul Gandhi's interaction with the Tamil Nadu pastor has gone viral on social media.

New Delhi: Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has reacted to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with the controversial Tamil pastor George Ponnaiah in the Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu.

BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla said, “It’s Rahul Gandhi’s Nafrat Jodo Abhiyan. Today they’ve made a person like George Ponnaiah the poster boy of Bharat Jodo Yatra who challenged, threatened Hindus and said inappropriate things about Bharat Mata. Congress has a long history of being anti-Hindu.”

Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said,” It bears no relation whatsoever to what is recorded in the audio. This is typical BJP mischief that has become more desperate after the successful launch of Bharat Jodo Yatra.”

A video clip of Rahul Gandhi’s interaction with the Tamil Nadu pastor went viral, in which Rahul Gandhi can be heard asking, “Jesus Christ is a form of God? Is that right?” to which the Tamil Nadu priest George Ponniah replied, “He is the real God.”

Ponniah goes on to say, “God reveals him(self) as a man, a real person…not like Shakti…so we see a human person.”

Ponniah has a history of delivering provocative statements that have landed him in trouble in the past. He was arrested last year in July in Kallikudi, Madurai for allegedly making a ‘hate speech’ against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, DMK Minister and others.

Rahul Gandhi met him at the Muttidichan Parai Church, Puliyoorkurichy where he camped for a morning break on Friday.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla attacked Rahul Gandhi, “George Ponnaiah who met Rahul Gandhi says Jesus is the only God unlike Shakti (& other Hindu Gods).”

He further said, “Earlier he was arrested for his bigotry remark, when he said, “I wear shoes because impurities of Bharat Mata should not contaminate us.”

Poonawalla took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with the priest, saying, “Bharat Jodo with Bharat Todo icons?”

Pastor George Ponnaiah was arrested last year in July for his hate speech targeting the Hindu community. He made contentious remarks in a meeting on 18 July 2021, at Arumanai in Tamil Nadu.

