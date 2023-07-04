Congress extends support to NCP chief Sharad Pawar as Maha Vikas Aghadi announces statewide tour
Following the meeting between NCP and Congress Legislature Party (CLP), state Congress president Nana Patole and working president Naseem Khan went to YB Chavan Centre to meet Sharad Pawar
Just a few days after Ajit Pawar took oath as the second Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, the Maha Vikar Aghadi (MVA) announced the launch of a statewide tour to galvanise support for their fight against the Shiv Sena-BJP government after Congress leaders met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.
The national party has extended its support to NCP in the wake of the crisis that has ensued within the party.
The NCP is in churn after senior leader Ajit Pawar joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government as deputy chief minister along with eight MLAs who took oath as ministers. The Ajit Pawar camp has claimed the support of 40 out of 53 MLAs of the Nationalist Congress Party.
“Congress condemns the manner in which the BJP engineered a split in the NCP legislature party. The MVA will stay united and defeat the BJP,” Patole told reporters after meeting the NCP chief.
“The Congress stands united. Sharad Pawar is a senior leader and all of us look to him for guidance,” he added.
Naseem Khan said the MVA will soon launch a state-wide tour to galvanise its cadres to fight against the Eknath Shinde-BJP government.
He said Congress expressed solidarity with Pawar and resolved to work unitedly. An NCP spokesperson said Sharad Pawar will be on a tour of Nashik on July 8.
With inputs from PTI
