Congress Doublespeak: Times when Rahul Gandhi’s mother, father, grandmother inaugurated constitutional buildings
The primary argument of Opposition for boycotting inauguration is that the Parliament, the embodiment of India’s Constitution, be unveiled by the President, and not the PM
The Congress is leading the charge of the Opposition’s opposition to the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Modi, slated on May 28.
Their primary argument has been that the building—Parliament, the embodiment of India’s Constitution—be unveiled by the President, and not the prime minister.
Here are five instances, starting 1927, when the Congress did not have a problem with the constitutional head not having unveiled or inaugurated a constitutional or legislature building.
1- The current Parliament building was inaugurated by Viceroy Lord Irwin on January 18, 1927. Newspaper reports from that time bear witness to the fact that Congress leaders and Swarajists, who were a breakaway faction of the Congress, including Rahul Gandhi’s great great grandfather Moti Lal Nehru proudly attended the inauguration ceremony.
The BJP took a dig at the Congress citing the same. “The Congress, which then had no compunction genuflecting in front of the British, today, has a problem attending the inauguration, even though the person helming the ceremony is a democratically elected Prime Minister. What explains Congress’s loyalty towards the British and disdain for the people of India?” asked Amit Malviya.
2- Not the Speaker or the President of India, but Indira Gandhi, as prime minister, had inaugurated the Parliament Annexe Building on October 24, 1975. This was the first big construction undertaken in the Parliament complex. Actually, then President VV Giri had laid the foundation stone of the Parliament Annexe Building on August 3, 1970.
3. The building housing the two houses of the Maharashtra state legislature, better known as the ‘Vidhan Bhavan’ at Nariman Point, was inaugurated by Indira Gandhi, and not the Governor, on 19 April 1981.
4. Rajiv Gandhi, in his capacity as the prime minister of India, had laid the foundation of the Parliament Library building on August 15, 1987.
5. In 2020, Sonia Gandhi laid the foundation stone for the new Chhattisgarh Assembly, but it should have been the Governor by the logic of the Congress. Interestingly, not the Governor’s name, but that of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are etched on the commemorative plaque.
